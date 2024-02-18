Check out the Most Expensive Gifts That Content Creators Receive From Fans on Social Media

TikTok has not just become a hub for influencers to attract a wider audience and their own following, but it is also a means for fans to gift expensive things to role models, and celebs. Recently, virtual gifts have become popular and TikTok users are showing appreciation, love, friendship, and other emotions with virtual presents, and there's rising curiosity about the most expensive gift anyone can exchange on TikTok.

The TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen (representative image) | Getty Images| Photo by Chesnot

TikTok has provided creators with a broader platform to connect with their followers using the live streaming feature to interact with them in real-time. The app has enhanced the experience by introducing 'TikTok Gifts' purchased with the help of accumulated coins in your wallet. The users can use their real money to purchase these gifts which are in the form of icons or animations and add it to the creator's earnings. But there is a catch, the followers can only send gifts to their favorite creators during their live sessions.

Image Source: TikTok|@tiktoklive_us

These virtual gifts are to be purchased with the help of coins and each one has a different value as all the gifts cannot come in the same range. But how can one gift these virtual presents? Let's have a look at the steps:

1. The first step is to login to your TikTok account and click on the three dots that appear in the right corner.

2. From the dropdown, select the balance option which shows your current wallet balance and includes coins.

3. Once you have confirmed the coins, you can move to the livestream of the creator to whom you wish to send the gift.

4. Click on the pink gift box displayed at the bottom of your screen and choose whichever gift you would like to shower your love with.

5. Once you purchase it, the creator or the receiver will get a notification of the gift. Also, the other viewers can clearly see your gift as well as your user ID.

TikTok has more than 100 gifts that one can purchase using coins. Some of the most popular ones include Little Crown, Bear Love, Confetti, Ski Goggles, Travel Trolley, Garland Headpiece, Roman Empire, Corgi, Forever Rosa, Spaghetti Kiss, Love Balloon, Gaming Chair, Airship, Frog Prince, etc. In order to purchase any of the gifts from the list, you need coins, and there are different pricing plans that you can opt for based on your purchasing power and gift selection.

Number of Coins Money Value 100 Coins $1.29 500 Coins $6.49 1,000 Coins $13.50 2,000 Coins $26.99 5,000 Coins $66.99 10,000 Coins $134.99

Image Source: TikTok|@cammythevampire

If you do not have enough coins in order to donate or gift the present to your favorite ones, you can recharge the balance by navigating to the three dots > Settings and privacy > Balance tab > Recharge. The Universe gift on TikTok is the most expensive, costing 44,999 coins, which equates to about $562 US dollars.

