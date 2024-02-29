Americans are Counting on Innovative Dining Hacks to Counter Rising Fast Food Chain Prices

Fast Food Chains were introduced as an affordable option for Americans to eat out. However, in recent times these restaurant chains have raised their prices in the name of inflation. McDonald's, the country's largest fast food chain raised its prices last year which followed the 10% increase in 2022, as per Business Insider. Other fast food chains like Starbucks and Pizza Hut have also raised their prices. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Fast-food prices jumped 6.2% since 2022. Amid the growing concerns over the rising prices, a TikTok couple, Nate and Sarah took to their TikTok account @nateandsaraheats to share a dining hack that sparked a wave of interest.

The couple showed their followers a hack to bring down the cost of a single meal at Five Guys potentially reaching up to $70. They talk about how buying one single double cheeseburger along with an extra bun and a single fries can save a lot of money. They also talk about how the portion size is enough for two people. By exercising this hack, the couple was able to save a lot and keep their spending to just $16.98.

This hack was received positively by followers and the video quickly got more than 198,000 views. Many people took to the comment section to praise the couple for their smartness. However, some also pointed out how some Five Guys locations may not be willing to provide an extra bun. "most of the time they won't give you a bun on the side bc they know what you're tryna do," wrote one user. Many were simply not impressed with this hack with one writing, "That’s kind of sad like idk just like stay home not trying to sound rude."

As the price of eating out continues to rise, many are looking at ways to lessen the cost. Many are also simply choosing to cook at home and not eat out at all. But enjoying an evening out doesn't always have to be bank-breaking. The internet is filled with dining hacks that can save you a lot of money. In another TikTok video, JP Lambiase, one-half of the content creation team at HellthyJunkFood talked about how he saved a lot of money by getting a kid's meal at Chick-fil-A.

He ordered a two-count Chick-n-Strips Kid's Meal which comes with a small side and a drink. He then goes on to request a bun and a side of pickles and instead of the kid meal toy, he got a vanilla soft-serve Ice cream cone.

"Now you have a budget Chick-fil-A sandwich, a side of waffle fries, a drink, and a dessert all for $5.39," he says. "

Many took to the video to praise his brilliant idea. "OMG, I NEEDED THIS HACK TY," another user shared, while some criticized the hack, "I'll stick with my Spicy deluxe combo but if I'm ever broke I'll consider this. Lol."

Videos like these are getting traction because of the current cost of living crisis. Starting next year, the new Fast Recovery Act is all set to raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $22 an hour. The cost of this may also be passed on to customers and therefore the need for these hacks seems to be much needed at the moment.

