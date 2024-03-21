How Best Buy Drops Can Save You Money All Year Long

In the current economic climate with soaring costs, saving is a no-brainer. To help shoppers with this, Best Buy recently released a new feature for their mobile app, called Best Buy Drops. The new tool has the potential to save shoppers money with exciting deals or “Drops” all year long. The innovative feature leverages Best Buy’s mobile app to entice shoppers with exclusive deals (Drops).

A salesman carries a Best Buy shopping basket | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Also Read: Here's How Much Americans Need To Save To Retire At 65

The feature, which is only available on the Best Buy app, provides a unique opportunity for buyers to bag exclusive deals on electronics, appliances, and more. It provides shoppers access to exciting product releases, limited runs, and launches. The items that are “Dropped” are available in limited quantities. Several of these “Drops” occur every week and they include, health and fitness products, electric power tools, gaming consoles and accessories, toys and collectibles, small appliances, and more.

Also Read: Beginner-Friendly Investment Options to Jumpstart Your Financial Journey

To use Best Buy Drops shoppers need to be registered on the Best Buy mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android. With their Best Buy account shoppers can easily access the deals. Here are the steps to using the Best Buy Drops feature.

Step 1: Download and sign up on the Best Buy app.

Step 2: Under the navigation bar click on the bottom of the screen and click the Drops icon which appears as an upside-down arrow.

Step 3: Access all the information for the upcoming Drops landing within the next week.

Step 4: Set Drop-Alerts or reminders that will be sent to the account holder’s phone shortly before their favorite items drop.

tap the navigation bell to opt-in to Drop Alerts and receive reminders on your phone.

Xbox is releasing a Limited Edition SpongeBob Xbox Series X bundle at Best Buy via Best Buy Drops in their mobile app



Available in limited quantities at 8am PST on Thursday, March 7, 2024 for $699 pic.twitter.com/5NO4VSIB8d — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 4, 2024

Also Read: 5 Fun and Lucrative Morning Side Hustles

Drops Work All Year Long

Best Buy Drops launched six months ago, right before holiday shopping, but it has continued functioning, around the clock through every season. Thus shoppers can get access to exclusive deals all year long and save money. Last week, a record-breaking price cut on Apple's M1 MacBook Air was offered by Best Buy Drops. The product was available for just $649.99 on the app according to AppleInsider.

Best Buy drops Apple's M1 MacBook Air to $649, lowest price ever https://t.co/gZluAKnWaT #Apple — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) March 16, 2024

The 'Drops Indicator' Tells Shoppers How Many People Have Bought a Product

Since there are limited quantities available, the Best Drops Feature lets shoppers know how many people have already got the product to estimate their chances of getting it. Shoppers can go for an immediate purchase depending on how popular the product is.

Drops Come Along with Regular Discounts

The Drop offers apply in tandem with the regular discounts offered by Best Buy. This means that if a product already has a discount on it, it may become even cheaper once it Drops. When Best Buy Drops kicked off, Best Buy celebrated the launch by offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $729, which was about $70 off the original price as per Tomsguide.

Members Can Save Even More

Members of My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total get further discounts even on the Dropped products. Members can use their privileges to further reduce the price of the Dropped items.

More from MARKETREALIST

All About the 50/20/30 Rule Suggested by Financial Influencer Known as the 'Frugal Spender'

As Expenses go up, it's Time to Compare Your Salary With the Average American Income