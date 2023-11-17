In the fast-paced world of social media, where platforms rise and lose relevance in the blink of an eye, one giant said to be fading away is quietly turning into a goldmine for content creators. Despite whispers of its cultural irrelevance, TikTok users are unveiling the financial potential of Facebook, by transforming it into a "cash cow."

Morgann Book, a lifestyle influencer with 2.8 million TikTok followers, shattered presumptions of the platform's decline by earning more than $93,000 from Facebook payments between September 2022 and July 2023. The good part is that there's no competition on Facebook since everyone's looking at short-form videos on TikTok and YouTube, according to My Nguyen, the creator behind MyHealthyDish.

Nuseir Yassin of Nas Daily, who gained popularity on Facebook and now has seven million TikTok followers, echoed the sentiment, revealing monthly earnings between $60,000 and $70,000 from several Facebook accounts. The financial allure lies in Facebook's multifaceted monetization tools, including in-stream ads, ads on reels, incentive programs, and user-pay tools like stars and subscriptions.

For content creators like Wasil Daoud, who earned $9,380 directly from Facebook in 2023, the platform's diverse global audience is a key advantage. With over 2 billion monthly active users, Facebook provides an untapped market for creators willing to venture beyond the crowded paths of TikTok and Instagram. Daoud emphasizes that Facebook offers room to carve out your own niche by being the first to introduce a certain kind of content and monetize that format. To crack the Facebook algorithm, many creators enlist the help of third-party startups like Jellysmack and Decked. These companies assist with repurposing and adapting TikTok content for Facebook, allowing creators to tap into a broader audience. Rob Clark, managing the TikTok account That Tall Family, attests to the success of this approach, generating over $2,000 a month from ads on Facebook after paying Jellysmack's cut.

Despite the untapped potential, Facebook's reputation as being less creator-friendly deters some. Adorian Deck, CEO of Decked, acknowledges the platform's drawbacks but highlights its lucrative opportunities. Despite limitations, creators like Queen Khamyra with 764,000 TikTok followers are capitalizing on the older demographic present on Facebook. Khamyra's earnings of $2,863 since April 2023 directly from Facebook showcase the purchasing power of an audience aged between 28 and 45. Logan Nathanson, recommending tech products on TikTok, emphasizes the benefits of targeting the 45- to 50-year-old demographic on Facebook, citing their strong spending capacity.

Here's a glimpse of the financial success that creators achieved on Facebook:

Morgann Book: $93,743 (before Jellysmack cut) from September 2022 to July 2023

That Tall Family: $10,418 (after Jellysmack cut) from February to July 2023

Cassandra Bankson: $13,000 (after Decked cut) from April to October 2023

Logan Nathanson: $9,912 directly from June to September 2023

Wasil Daoud: $9,380 (after Jellysmack cut) from January to October 2023

Queen Khamyra: $2,863 directly from April to October 2023

Facebook's transformation into a lucrative platform for TikTok users proves that appearances can be deceiving. As creators unlock the goldmine hidden in the often-overlooked social media giant, they not only expand their income streams but also reach a diverse global audience. The financial success stories of these content creators are a demonstration of the evolving landscape of social media and the untapped potential that lies in unexpected corners.

