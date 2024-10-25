Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more

This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.

With food delivery drivers and hairdressers demanding tips just like others in the service industry, the topic has triggered several debates on social media in the past couple of years. As people grow increasingly weary of tipping, there may be a trick that could help restaurants. According to a study published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management, diners are inclined to tip a little extra when they see a smiley-face emoji printed alongside the suggested gratuity on their bill.

Emoji rating scale for feedback - (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

The Subtle yet Significant Impact of Emojis

According to recent research, a graded smiley face emoji on a bill can increase the tips by a whopping 11%. The authors of the study established this through three nationwide surveys.

Customers were found to be most generous when multiple emojis were printed with suggested tip amounts. The trick that worked the best was putting neutral faces beside the lower gratuities and gradually adding a smile as the recommended amount went up.

A man choosing a green happy emoji to express customer satisfaction - (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

The study found that at full-service restaurants, the presence of emojis increased the average tip from 22.86% to 25.38% even though an 18% to 20% gratuity generally represents customer satisfaction.

In the case of takeaway orders, the effect of emojis was far greater as they caused a net increase of 32.8%. It works well for food delivery apps as well, since the average tip jumped by 10%, from 14.66% of the bill to 16.11%.

Close-up Of Woman Giving a tip To The Pizza Deliver Man- (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

Similar to previously conducted research, the new study also indicated that emojis are processed by the human brain just like an actual smiling face. As per the New York Post, a smiley face stimulates the brain's occipitotemporal cortex, which internalizes facial perceptions, leading to a more positive reaction.

Emojis to the Rescue

The study's co-author Sarah Lefebvre, Ph.D and associate professor of marketing at Murray State University in Kentucky, noted that the findings present yet another opportunity for restaurants to maximize tips or at least prevent their clientele from getting agitated. This is significant as Americans have increasingly become reluctant to add extra dollars to their tab. According to a Bankrate survey conducted earlier this year, a whopping 59% of Americans view at least one aspect of tipping negatively.

Man holding a tablet with tipping screen inside a restaurant-(Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

As service providers were reeling from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a sense of gratitude encouraged people to tip more. However, resentment crept in after customers were prompted to tip through a touch screen at quick-service or minimal-service establishments.

When the findings of the study were compared to those of last year’s tipping survey, one sentiment stood out in particular. In 2024, more people believed that the "tipping culture has gotten increasingly out of control" in the U.S. More than one in three (35%) of the people surveyed this year, agreed to the statement, compared to 30% in 2023. The Bankrate survey also indicated that customers wanted businesses to pay their employees fairly rather than relying on tips.

This sentiment has pushed many states including New York and California to pass legislations that did away with the tip credit system and increased the minimum wage for workers.