Instagram has given rise to a new breed of celebrities. The platform has changed the way people consume content and get updates on their favorite stars daily. It has also created a massive space for brands to sell their products through influencers and famous personalities. With this there has also been a sort of race between the stars to be on top with the most followers. From athletes to entertainers, here’s a look at the top ten most followed personalities on Instagram.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano): 602 million followers

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous personalities and arguably the most popular footballer in the world. The Portuguese athlete is the most followed individual user on Instagram and the first to reach the 600 million followers mark. Ronaldo regularly shares photos of his family, his games, and endorsements. He has over 3,545 posts which give a peek into his life and work. He has been at the top of this list since he became the first to reach 200 million followers.

2. Lionel Messi (@leomessi): 484 million

Another legendary footballer, Lionel Messi sits at the second spot on the most followed Instagram personalities list. The captain of the Argentinian national football team is a recognized sports icon around the world. His account is filled with glimpses of his games, more recently with Inter Miami and other pictures of endorsements and his family. He has about 1,091 posts and maintains a low public profile without posting about personal events.

3. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez): 428 million

Selena Gomez stands as the third most followed personality on Instagram. She has about 1,928 posts on her account which are most of her selfies, shoots, plandids, and candids with a sprinkle of reels. She also uses the platform to talk about mental health and encourages her followers to learn about mental fitness.

4. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner): 398 million followers

Kylie Jenner was the first woman to reach the 300 million followers mark on Instagram. The youngest “self-made” billionaire in 2019, according to Forbes, Jenner has 6,856 posts which are mostly of her products from Kylie Cosmetics, and Kylie Skin, along with selfies and BTS.

5. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (@therock): 389 million followers

Former WWE wrestler and actor, Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, is one of the most famous personalities in the US. He is also one of the top-paid entertainers and one of the richest actors in the world. In his 7,364 posts, Johnson mostly shares clips of his workout, motivational talks, and his adventures around the world.

6. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande): 378 million followers

With relatively fewer posts on her account, American singer, actor, and songwriter Ariana Grande has amassed over 378 million followers on Instagram. Her 117 posts include some of the best curated content creating a soothing aesthetic vibe of BTSs, musical elements, and her hobbies.

7. Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian): 364 million followers

Kim Kardashian is one of the most recognizable faces in the world. Being a prominent media personality and businesswoman, she has amassed over 364 million followers on Instagram. In her 5,915 posts Kardashian shares moments from her life and promotes products from her Shapewear company “Skims” and various brands.

8. Beyoncé (@beyonce): 316 million followers

One of the most successful musical artists of all time, Beyoncé is also one of the most followed personalities on Instagram with 316 million followers. She has over 2,188 posts which include stunning visuals from her performances, musical work, mesmerizing outfits, and glimpses of her personal life.

9. Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian): 311 million

The founder of The Good American clothing brand, and one of the most loved Kardashian sisters in the show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Khloe Kardashian has gained immense popularity on social media. Her 311 million followers regularly get updates on her life and her 4,313 posts are mostly about her family, shoots, life, and her love for nail art and styling.

10. Justin Bieber (@justinbieber): 292 million

One of the most popular pop stars in the world, Justin Bieber has a massive fan base across the globe. He has over 7,415 posts which are mostly photos with his wife and family, his live performances, visits, and notable moments. He also posts about his daily activities, to keep his massive and loyal fanbase updated on his personal life.

