Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment

The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.

Steve Harvey's roasting skills and witty jibes at contestants who give absurd or thoughtless answers on “Family Feud” are a regular feature that make the show entertaining. But sometimes, the host even snaps at contestants and doesn't shy away from hitting people as well. He did that during an episode when the Kang and the Fields families were up against each other. It was not an answer that made the host snap, but rather the family’s reaction to the answer. The host snapped at the whole family and not just one person.

When Harvey asked the survey question, “If you died today, what would your wife be doing tonight?” Eddie from the Kang family was up first, and he said, “She’d be crying.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the family decided to play the round. Next up was a woman named Christine, who said, “You know, some wives might be partying.”

Screenshot showing Eddie on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was also one of the answers on the board, and then a young man named Tahj was supposed to answer. “Tahj, I don’t know if you know about nothing like this, but let’s give it a shot,” the host said. “Well, Steve, if I were to die, I hope my wife would like, let my family know, call other people and let them know.” That was a good answer, and thankfully, it was up on the board. After Tahj, it was a teammate, Angel, who said, “Well, she’d have to plan the funeral.”

Screenshot showing Tahjai on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That answer was also on the board. The Kangs had made a strong start in the round, and then a woman named Maria said, “She would be calling the life insurance company.” Harvey was not a fan of this answer, and when the family suggested it was a good answer, he snapped.

Screenshot showing Maria on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“No, it’s not a good answer,” he said. “You make that call the night of the death, they coming to talk to you. You can believe that.” Unsurprisingly, the answer was not on the board. It was Eddie’s turn once again, and this time, he said, “I hope she wouldn’t be doing it, but she might be looking for another husband.” While controversial, that answer was on the board.

Christine was next, and she said that looking at old photos and reminiscing could be one of the answers. Unfortunately, it was not, and in his second shot, Tahj said, "Stress eating." The host liked the answer, but unfortunately, it was not on the board as well.

This was the third strike, and now, the Fields family had the chance to steal the game. A woman named Erica took the question, and she said, “Sleeping.” That was one of the answers on the board, and she was able to win the game for her family.