Known for surreal cinema and his eccentric touch in films such as "Mulholland Drive" and "Lost Highway," American filmmaker, painter, musician, and actor, David Lynch has amassed a $70 million net worth. He co-created "Twin Peaks," and directed the movies "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" and "Twin Peaks: The Return." He has also directed commercials for Calvin Klein, Dior, L'Oreal, Yves Saint Laurent, and Gucci.

Known to have earned most of his money as a filmmaker, Lynch started his career with a short film, "Six Men Getting Sick," in 1967. His breakthrough came with the release of "Eraserhead" in 1977. Later, he created "The Elephant Man," a biographical drama that earned him numerous awards. However, his 1984 big-budget science fiction film "Dune" was not very successful.

Lynch's return to critical acclaim came with "Blue Velvet" in 1986, a neo-noir mystery thriller. Later, he contributed to the groundbreaking series "Twin Peaks," co-created with Mark Frost, and then directed "Wild at Heart" in 1990 and "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" in 1992, a prequel to the iconic TV series. He also directed "Lost Highway" in 1997, a psychological thriller, and "The Straight Story" in 1999, narrating a heartfelt tale of an elderly man's journey.

In 2001, Lynch worked on "Mulholland Drive," a cinematic tour de force that originated as a television pilot before transforming into a feature film. In 2006, he led the creation of "Inland Empire," a complex and experimental film shot on digital video. Apart from films, Lynch has also released albums, such as "Crazy Clown Time" and "The Big Dream."

Lynch's literary contributions include the book "Catching the Big Fish: Meditation, Consciousness, and Creativity," where he intertwines his creative journey with insights gained from Transcendental Meditation. Collaborating with Kristine McKenna, Lynch also published the biography-memoir hybrid "Room to Dream" in 2018.

Drawing inspiration from 20th-century artist Francis Bacon, Lynch's paintings exude a raw, primitive quality. Describing his works as "organic, violent comedies," his paintings, often dark in color, reflect a deliberate use of black to evoke a dreamlike depth. Incorporating letters and words into his paintings, Lynch believes they serve as catalysts for contemplation.

Lynch has been a longtime advocate and practitioner of Transcendental Meditation. In 2005, he founded the David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace. He ventured into the hospitality industry with the opening of "Silencio," a private members' club in Paris, and crafted furniture for his film "Lost Highway," presenting the furniture collection at the Milan Furniture Fair in 1997.

Lynch also launched his brand of coffee called "David Lynch Signature Cup Organic Coffee," and in recent years, he has shared his filmmaking knowledge on the MasterClass platform. The MasterClass series features Lynch giving lessons on various aspects of filmmaking, including his creative process and approach to storytelling. Apart from these endeavors, Lynch also owns the record label, David Lynch MC.

Lynch has been married four times. His first marriage was to Peggy Lentz in 1967, and they had one child together, a daughter named Jennifer. After their divorce in 1974, the actor married Mary Fisk, and they had a son before they divorced in 1987.

Lynch then married actress Mary Sweeney, and the couple soon welcomed a son. The couple collaborated on several film projects, and Sweeney served as the editor on some of his films, until they divorced in 2006. In 2009, he married actress Emily Stofle, and has a daughter named Lula with her.

- European Film Awards 1990: Screen International Award for "The Straight Story"

- American Film Institute, USA 1991: Franklin J. Schaffner Award

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2001: Best Director for "Mulholland Drive"

- Cannes Film Festival 2001: Best Director for "Mulholland Drive"

- Chicago Film Critics Association Awards 2002: Best Director for "Mulholland Drive"

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2018: Best Guest Performance in a Television Series for "Twin Peaks"

- Academy Awards, USA 2020: Honorary Award

How many awards has David Lynch won?

David Lynch has won 60 awards and secured 144 nominations for his phenomenal work.

What are David Lynch's best works?

David Lynch's best works include "Dune," "Blue Velvet," "The Elephant Man," "Mulholland Drive," "Wild At Heart," "Lost Highway," "Inland Empire," and "Rabbits" among others.

