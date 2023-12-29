Name Ruby Rose Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, modeling, endorsements, royalties Date of Birth March 20, 1986 Age 37 years Gender Female Nationality Australian Profession Actress, model, VJ, television presenter

Also Read: Promising Footballer Aaron Hernandez Faced Legal Troubles and an Untimely Death; What Was His Net Worth?

Popularly known for portraying Batwoman on TV, Australian model, actress, and DJ Ruby Rose has also appeared in action movies, and amassed a net worth of $4 million. She gained international recognition after starring in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," and has also been featured in several high-profile magazines, including Vogue Australia, InStyle Magazine, Marie Claire Magazine, Cleo, and Cosmopolitan.

Ruby Rose speaks onstage during the The CW Network 2019 Upfronts at New York City Center | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Rose's modeling career started when she participated in the Girlfriend model search in 2002, securing the second position. She rose to fame as an MTV VJ in Australia. In 2009, she won the ASTRA Award for Favourite Female Personality. On TV, she hosted the "Foxtel Mardi Gras" and the "2015 MTV Europe Music Awards."

Also Read: What Is 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' Singer Brenda Lee's Net Worth?

She made her acting debut with her role in the 2008 Australian comedy film "Suite for Fleur." However, it was her self-produced 2014 short film, "Break Free," that brought her into the limelight. Her role in "Orange Is the New Black" in 2015, was loved by the audience. She went on to feature in various films, including "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" in 2017 and "The Meg" in 2018.

Rose's portrayal of Batwoman in the "Arrowverse" crossover marked a groundbreaking moment as the first openly lesbian lead superhero on television. Moreover, she has a successful YouTube channel, where she features her music covers. Her singles, such as "Hold Me" and "Slingshot," added to her financial success.

Also Read: From Rising as Arab Pop Star to Deleting Songs From Top Platforms: Amr Diab's Work and Net Worth

Rose became the Australian ambassador for JVC, JAG, and luxury label Georg Jensen. She is also the face of Maybelline New York in Australia, Urban Decay Cosmetics, and Swarovski's 'Urban Fantasy' FW17 collection.

In 2010, she collaborated with the Australian fashion label Milk and Honey to design the collection, "Milk and Honey Designed by Ruby Rose," and also released her street footwear collection brand Gallaz.

Rachel Skarsten (L) and Ruby Rose attend the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour - Day 13 | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

In 2021, Rose purchased a 3,138-square-foot property in Los Angeles for $2.6 million. The house includes four lavish bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a private swimming pool. Recently, she sold her Sherman Oaks home for $2.1 million which was spread across 2,243 square feet.

Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2017 | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

Instagram 22.8 Million Followers Twitter 21,500 Followers Facebook 6.5 Million Followers Youtube 940,000 Subscribers

Ruby Rose takes a selfie with fans at "Extra" at Universal Studios Hollywood | Getty Images | Photo by Noel Vasquez

Rose was born on March 20, 1986, in Melbourne, Australia. She studied at University High School and Footscray City College. She is the goddaughter of Australian boxer Lionel Rose and the great-granddaughter of German movie actress Ellen Bang.

In 2014, Rose found love in Phoebe Dahl and got engaged to the fashion designer. However, they separated in 2015. A year later, Rose began a relationship with Jess Origliasso, "The Veronicas" singer, but parted ways with her in 2018.

- Astra Awards 2009: Favourite Female Personality

- GQ Australia 2015: Woman of the Year

- GLAAD Media Awards 2016: Stephen F. Kolzak Award

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange Is the New Black"

Ruby Rose arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater | Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

What is Ruby Rose's total wealth?

As of 2023, Ruby Rose's net worth is $4 million.

Which are some of Ruby Rose's best movies?

Ruby Rose's best works include "The Collective," "The Meg," "John Wick: Chapter 2," "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," and "Orange is the New Black" among others.

Does Ruby Rose have any siblings?

Yes. Ruby Rose has two sisters, Scarlette and Coral.

More from MARKETREALIST

‘Star Trek’, Music Albums, Autobiographies, and More: Unveiling the Multifaceted Legacy Of Leonard Nimoy

From Being Born in a Political Dynasty to Earning His Fortune: Bahaa Hariri's Legacy and Net Worth