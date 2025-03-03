ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers $500,000 deal to founders whose pitch involved bringing two sheep to the set

Everyone loves to see animals, but they don't expect someone to bring out sheep on national TV.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and sheep on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and sheep on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Anyone who has watched "Shark Tank” long enough knows that almost anything can appear on the sets as part of a pitch by innovative and eccentric entrepreneurs. However, it's extremely rare for someone to turn up with animals on the popular reality show. Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung brought sheep on "Shark Tank" to demonstrate what their brand called 'Fur' was all about. One of the sheep was fully shaved, and the other had huge locks of wool to signify the different amounts of hair that people like to have on their bodies.

The products made by Fur tend to hair in all parts of the body, including the private areas. Schubert and Tung explain that making commercial products for pubic hair was taboo, but they wanted to break those notions. To that end, they wanted $500,000 for 2.5% of the company. “I see dead people,” Daymond John said when he heard it, but the company had solid sales figures to back up its idea. Firstly, they were endorsed by popular actor Emma Watson in 2017, which blew their brand up in the eyes of the public. Tung and Schubert had raised $500,000 all by themselves and were without any other investors or debts. At the time of recording, they said that they were on track to make $5 million that year. The average margin of profit on their products was also impressive. To sum things up, Fur was already a big deal by the time it got to "Shark Tank."

Screenshot showing Lori Grenier with a Fur product on
Screenshot showing Lori Grenier with a Fur product on "Shark Tank" (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Unsurprisingly, the brand got three offers, as John offered $500,000 for 15%, Kevin O'Leary offered $500,000 for 2.5% along with a $1 per unit royalty, and Lori Greiner then weighed in with her offer of $500,000 for 12% and $50,000 for a charity that promoted body positivity. After some deliberation, the entrepreneurs decided to strike a deal with Grenier for 8%.

 

However, a lot of the deals that seemingly get closed on "Shark Tank" are not legally binding. They’re just verbal agreements, and the paperwork comes later. Fur’s deal with Grenier never happened in real life. Both parties must've failed to find common ground about all the terms of the contract, according to a report in Women. However, that doesn’t mean that the company hasn’t been able to make it big. Just being on the show allowed the brand to expand its consumer base since someone like Emma Watson had already endorsed its product. In 2023, Tung and Schubert won the "Brand of the Year, Body" award at Ulta Beauty's Field Leadership Conference as well.

 
 
 
 
 
"There was definitely increased sales and traffic to our website for sure ... we just think that having the opportunity to get in front of that many people, seeing the comments ... that was really powerful,” Schubert said when asked if the “Shark Tank” episode helped them in any way.

