Mark Cuban offers teen founder $400,000 deal on ‘Shark Tank’ — then asked her to meet his daughters

Cuban doesn't usually get emotional, which made this a special episode of "Shark Tank."
Screenshot showing the teenage entrepreneur and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the teenage entrepreneur and Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The investors on "Shark Tank" are known for their ruthless scrutiny of the numbers and other factors, despite being impressed by business ideas and entrepreneurs. But sometimes they get emotional about supporting a cause or encouraging founders who have braved all odds to be on the platform. Teenage entrepreneur Tania Speaks was one such entrepreneur who delivered an incredible pitch in a 2024 episode of “Shark Tank.” Her company, Tania Speaks Organic Beauty specializes in skincare products like brow gels, foaming cleansers, resurfacing toners, facial moisturizers, and beard oils. The inspiration to start a company came from a personal need as Tania was bullied as a kid for having thick, bushy eyebrows.

So she decided to turn that bullying into motivation and became one of the most impressive young entrepreneurs to have ever appeared on “Shark Tank.” The 19-year-old claimed that her company had made $1.4 million in profits at the time of filming, as per CNBC. These numbers were unbelievable as far as the sharks were concerned and even Kevin O’Leary said that he was humbled, before bowing to the youngster.

 

Despite her impressive portfolio, it seemed like she would not get a deal from either of the sharks. To begin with, O’Leary and Mark Cuban said that the products weren’t in their area of expertise, while Lori Greiner backed out since the company’s signature brow gel wasn’t scientifically verified. Barbra Corcoran and Daymond John also had their reasons for backing out.

As it seemed like Tania would walk away from the show disappointed, Cuban stepped up and made an offer. He thought someone would put forth an offer but was surprised when that didn’t happen. The entrepreneur wanted $400,000 for a 10% investment in her company. Cuban said that he would give the money for a 20% stake and asked her to meet his daughters and speak to them about entrepreneurship, in an emotional moment. Tania agreed to meet his daughters but counteroffered with the same money for 15% which the celebrity investor agreed on.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tania Speaks Organic Skincare (@taniaspeaksosc)

 

The reason why Cuban made the offer to Tania was because he believed in her as an entrepreneur even though he didn't have experience with such products. It wasn't the first time that he made an offer based on such emotions. He did the same thing when 15-year-old Trey Brown went to the show with his mother, pitching his clothing brand Spergo.

Spergo too had impressive numbers, amassing a whopping $1.8 million in sales at the time of filming. “I do help young superstars and I do want to enable people with dreams,” he said as he offered $300,000 for 25% of the company. Brown had asked the same money for a 10% stake. This time, however, Cuban wasn’t alone. Daymond John matched the offer and it was for the entrepreneur to decide who he wanted as an investor.

 

Brown perhaps wanted John on his team as the celebrity investor had a lot of experience in the clothing line and would be the perfect partner. The teenager asked if he was willing to come down to 20% and the 55-year-old agreed.

