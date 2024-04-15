Manager Asks Woman With Stage 4 Cancer to Return to Work; Triggers Online Outrage

Amidst layoffs and the struggle to find a new job, employees who have work, are also under pressure and many of them are having to put up with insensitive bosses. Social media has become an outlet for professionals in these trying times, as they share experiences and find resonance among peers. A Reddit user recently shared a distressing account of their mother's unfair treatment by her employer amid her battle with stage 4 cancer. Despite her debilitating condition, the boss persistently pressured her to return to work and even demanded details about her medical treatment. The user, expressing outrage, posted a screenshot of an email sent by the boss to their mother, revealing the insensitive nature of the communication.

Image Source: r/mildlyinfuriating | Reddit

Also Read: Woman Hits Jackpot Worth Half a Million; Credits Tarot Card Prediction for Her Win

The Reddit user disclosed that their mother, aged 50 and employed at the company for less than a decade, was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago. The workplace was aware of her condition from the outset, indicating the severity of her illness. The user found it appalling that the boss scheduled welfare meetings with less than 24 hours' notice, exacerbating the distressing situation.

Within just two days of being posted, the Reddit thread garnered over 37,000 upvotes, with an influx of additional reactions pouring in from the online community.

Image Source: r/mildlyinfuriating | Reddit

In response to the post, another user bravely shared a harrowing experience, recounting how their HR department contacted them while undergoing daily radiation treatments.

Also Read: Man Accuses Employer of Making up Reasons to Fire Him Ahead of Bonus Payout; Internet Reacts

Despite their need for further surgery after completing radiation therapy and having already endured three surgeries, they were threatened with termination and the loss of health insurance if they didn't return to work within a few weeks. Despite impeccable performance records, flawless attendance, and 35 years of professional experience, the user was slapped with this ultimatum.

Fortunately, with the assistance of a union lawyer, they managed to reach a settlement. However, the ordeal took a toll, as they struggled to juggle work and treatment, sacrificing sleep and enduring extreme stress. They were even compelled to postpone their final surgery for a year due to a lack of remaining FMLA days, risking the progression of their cancer.

Also Read: As Inflation Affects Prices of Meals, Woman Compares Chains Serving Chicken Wings in Viral Video

"My mother-in-law had glioblastoma. Had worked for a hospital for 30+ years and they tried to fire her and get her to resign while she was undergoing treatment. The US medical system is fu**ed to the highest degree," commented one more user.

Image Source: r/mildlyinfuriating | Reddit

Others echoed similar sentiments, criticizing employers for prying into treatment plans and deeming it wholly inappropriate. More anecdotes emerged, with one individual recounting how HR coerced them into reporting to work with a concussion following a vehicular accident, only to be terminated.

They had to fight for their rightful severance pay after the company fabricated reasons for dismissal and falsely claimed the individual had quit.

Another commentator expressed disgust at the disconnect exhibited by some individuals, suggesting that the aggrieved party should have the power to dismiss the unfair boss. "This is why jobs should not be tied to insurance. Sickening," commented a user.

Such experiences not only evoke emotional distress but also hinder recovery and coping mechanisms.

More from MARKETREALIST

Recruiter Explains Why It’s So Hard to Bag a Job Right Now—the Labor Market Is Cooling

Here’s How a Scam Call Made an 81-Year-Old Unknowingly Kill an Uber Driver