Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant loses her balance while spinning the wheel in painful moment

The contestant didn't lose her enthusiasm despite the fall which is admirable.

Although the games on “The Price is Right” mostly require luck and problem-solving skills, sometimes physical strength is needed as well. At times this also results in injuries when contestants end up punching a game board too hard or simply fall while spinning a wheel. Something like that happened to an elderly woman named Dorothy, who was probably one of the oldest contestants to ever take part in the popular game show. Although she defied age to compete, Dorothy found herself on the floor after losing her balance during a game.

For the Showcase Showdown game, a contestant gets to spin a big wheel twice in order to come as close as possible to the $1 mark, without going above it. If they land on the dollar mark, the $0.5 mark, or the $0.15 mark, there are big prizes to be won. Dorothy, like many other contestants, hoped that she would be able to win big in the game but there were other problems to worry about.

Screenshot showing the contestant on the floor on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Dawn Dusk)

She went up to the wheel, smiling and full of enthusiasm but lost her balance and fell on her back just after spinning it. Thankfully it was not a hard fall and she did not seem to be in a lot of pain. Host Drew Carey helped her get up as the crowd cheered Dorothy for her effort. Even after falling to the floor at her age, she didn’t lose her enthusiasm despite having some difficulty getting back to her feet. After the attempt, the wheel landed on the $0.45 mark so she didn’t win anything big on that particular spin. It might have been a slightly embarrassing experience for the contestant but Dorothy isn’t the only one who has taken a tumble on “The Price is Right” stage. The big wheel has claimed other victims as well.

Another contestant who had a similar experience with the big wheel on Showcase Showdown was a woman named Renee. She was a bit younger but couldn't hold her ground because of the way in which she spun the wheel. She seemed to put too much force and just couldn’t control her momentum on the follow-through. She lost her balance and much like Dorothy, fell flat on her back and fell quite hard.

Drew Carey helped her back to her feet and thankfully, there wasn’t anything serious to worry about. She was able to continue in the game. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a moment that would embarrass her later on. The contestant had her nails done before coming onto the show and the veteran host was able to deliver a savage jibe as he was helping her back to her feet.

“You’re going to break one of your fancy nails,” he said, before being joined by fans in the comments. ““Your gonna break one of ur fancy nails” that made me laugh,” a user @DogLover1718 commented. “Glad she's ok. Drew is one of the nicest people in show business. Love him,” @dianecelento4974 added.