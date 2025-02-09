ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey throws money in the air for a 'future star' in wild celebration

Carey called the aspiring actor a future a star while celebrating his win on the show.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing the winner on Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the winner on Price is Right (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The longest-running game show on American television, "The Price Is Right" has changed the lives of hundreds of players with its exciting spread of prizes. Contestants on the show have a chance to win vacations, cars, money, and even cold hard cash which the host showers on them. He literally did that to a player named Malcolm, who scored an impressive win on the show.

Screenshot showing Carey flinging money in the air (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Carey flinging money in the air (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode from 2024, Malcolm made his way to the stage after winning in the Contestant's Row round. As he joined Carey on stage, he shared that he was born in Baltimore and raised in New York. He further added that he is an aspiring actor and he was in Los Angeles to do a "table read" for a gig. 

Screenshot showing the contestant Malcom (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant Malcom (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

“Oh, what’s up, future star?” Carey replied after learning about the player. “Well, act like you love money because we have a pretty nice prize here," the host further quipped. The show's announcer George Gray then revealed that Malcolm would be playing the "1/2 Off" game with a chance of winning $10,000.

Screenshot showing the set up for the 1/2 off game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the 1/2 off game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The half-off game is one of the most popular games of the show as it can be easy to win. In the game, contestants are shown 16 boxes out of which one box contains $10,000 in cash. While there is a 1 in 16 chance at the beginning, contestants get a chance to improve the odds by guessing the price of a few items.

For the guessing game, six items are displayed to the contestants, two at a time, along with their prices. Players have to guess which of the items are displayed with "half off" their price. Each time they make a correct guess, half of the empty boxes are taken out. If all three guesses by a player are correct, they are left with just two boxes to choose from at the end. For Malcolm's game, the first two items on display were an electric fan with a built-in lantern for $15 and a pair of multifunctional wine guesses for $52. The player guessed that the electric fan carried a half-off price which turned out to be correct. With this, he got rid of half of the boxes, all of which were empty.

Screenshot showing the items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Malcolm went on to make correct guesses for a massager, and a vacuum sealer, further removing all the empty boxes but one. Furthermore, the player earned a $1,000 bonus as well for getting all the guesses right. In the end, he was left with boxes numbered "2" and "9".

Screenshot showing the two boxes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the two boxes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Malcolm appeared visibly confused as he had no idea which box had the money. Malcolm then turned to Carey for some help asking, “Can you give me a hint?” However, the host too had no idea. “I wish I could, but I have no idea,” he said. In the end, Malcolm went with box number 2, which turned out to be the winner. 

 

To celebrate his incredible win, model Devin Goda and Alexis Gaube joined the host and Malcolm in the middle. Carey reached into the box and threw some of the dollar bills into the air showering the money on the player. 

