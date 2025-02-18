Drew Carey knew exactly what to do after 'Price is Right' game stopped working in bizarre moment

Things like these don't usually happen on the show but Drew Carey was ready with his feet.

Drew Carey is usually able to help out contestants by being supportive and giving his suggestions on “The Price is Right,” but sometimes tricky problems make him bring out unconventional moves on stage. While contestants are often seen throwing punches in one of the games on the show, the host is known for literally kickstarting the game when the equipment won't respond. Carey resorted to an age-old method of fixing faulty equipment and beat it until it worked. As people hoped, the tactic did work and the contestant was able to proceed.

The contestant on stage at the time was a woman named Denise and she was playing the ‘Flip Flop’ game. In this game, the contestant has to correctly guess the price of the prize by flipping one or two boards. Each board has a two-digit number written on one side and its mirror opposite on the other. One board has the first two digits of the price and the other has the last two. It is on the contestant to guess the price by flipping one or both boards.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

Denise was playing for an all-expense paid six-day trip to Hamburg, Germany from Los Angeles. The first board had 86 on one side and 68 on the other while the second board had 10 and 01 respectively. The contestant kept 86 as the first two digits of the price of the trip and flipped the second board to 10. This means that she guessed the price of the package as $8,610. She was then asked to press a button on the machine which would reveal if she was correct. Unfortunately, that button didn’t work and Carey had to resort to kicking the machine. Initially, even his kicks didn’t seem to have an impact. However, a strong one to the side revealed the actual price of the package and Denise was right. She had won a trip to Germany and earned $8,610 at the same time.

Drew Carey’s kick might have come as a surprise to some people but many older fans of “The Price is Right” are used to seeing the host use some physical violence on faulty equipment. Carey’s predecessor Bob Barker used to do the same thing. One of the more popular instances of him doing so involved a contestant playing a game called ‘Master Key.’

In this game, the contestant has a chance to win three prizes but three giant locks are protecting them. They can win a maximum of two keys from five. Out of these five, three keys will open locks that will give the contestant each of the three prizes. However, out of the two remaining keys, one is completely useless and won’t open anything while the other will open the lock to all three prizes. Unfortunately, one of the good keys just didn’t seem to work.

It was stuck in the hole of one of the locks and refused to come out. So Barker asked the contestant to take a step back and delivered an impressive high kick to it. The key was broken in half with one part still stuck in the lock. Thankfully, it was the right key for that lock and the contestant won a dishwasher and a car later.