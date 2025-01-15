ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly

Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Facebook | The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Manuela Arbelaez and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: Facebook | The Price Is Right)

Model Manuela Arbelaez may have been involved in a gaffe that allowed a contestant to drive away in a car without giving the right answer, but that hasn't stopped her from becoming a fan favorite on “The Price is Right”. This is why, when host Drew Carey made a joke at the expense of her past on the show, fans did not hide their displeasure.

While the model was bringing the dice to a contestant, Carey said, “Manuela used to work in a casino in Colombia back when she was young,” he said. “She can’t talk about it.” Even though the host said it as part of his witty comments on the show and Arbelaez took it as a joke, viewers called out the host over the incident during an episode in November 2024.

Screenshot of Manuela Arbelaez on
Screenshot of Manuela Arbelaez on "The Price is Right. (Image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

It all went down when a contestant, Michelle, had a chance to win a car if she managed to land the car symbol on all five dice. On her first roll, she got three cars and two $1,000. Carey explained to her that she could either step away with the money or roll the two dice one more time. If she gets two cars, she will win an automobile. Michelle got the two car symbols and won the prize she wanted as the audience delivered rousing applause. But when this clip was shared on the official Instagram handle, some fans were unhappy with what Carey said about his co-worker.

“He has beef with Manuela,” read the top comment with more than 10,000 likes by @moonman420. “Man he didn’t have to roast Manuela like that lol,” read another comment by @tonygerardwilson. There were many who understood that what Carey said was part of the show's humor. “Sounds like he’s joking around. People take things too serious,” read a comment by @mern1960. According to TV Insider, Arbelaez wrote “Shhh” with a laughing emoji, clarifying that she wasn’t offended.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

Manuela Arbelaez has been on the show for quite some time and while she is a fan favorite, she has made her fair share of mistakes in front of the camera. Perhaps the most memorable out of them all was when she gave away a car. The contestant had multiple chances to guess the right price of the automobile, but Aebelaez revealed it right after she got it wrong the first time. Since the contestant had more attempts and the game wasn't over, the revelation meant that she got the car.

“I was mortified. I was mortified because I thought, A, this is my last day at work, and B, they’re gonna take it out of my paycheck every week. At the end of the day, we’re only human, and I made a very expensive mistake, but I made someone very happy.” she said years later about the incident as per Cinema Blend.

 

The model knew that she had made a huge mistake but it was an honest one. Host Drew Carey laughed the moment off and to be fair to the showmakers, they gave the car to the contestant. Despite being a fumble, it’s a fan favorite moment and it made Arbelaez even more relatable for the viewers.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
Scammers are coming up with new ploys while people are being informed about the existing scams.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
O'Leary learned it from the CEO of a firm that he had invested in, and does the same on "Shark Tank."
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
Sometimes even the veteran host and seasoned comedian can lose his cool.
6 hours ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
17 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
The guest who expected the item to be worth $1,500 was visibly shocked after learning its true value.
1 day ago
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
NEWS
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
IHOP is a go to place for many who crave pancake in America and many turned up to defend it.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
NEWS
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
Even the host, Drew Carey didn't believe what just happened and had to take a few steps backward.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
There have been instances when guests even lost their balance and gasped after the price was revealed.
2 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
Retail chains like Costco are usually reliable but sometimes, the products can be quite concerning.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
O'Leary was told by the entrepreneur that he will rethink his decision when he sees graffiti anywhere.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
The enthusiasm of contestants is seen both during games as well as celebrations that follow.
2 days ago
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
NEWS
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
The case that could've been a waste of time actually made her day with a hilarious moment.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
Drew Carey knows how to get the most out of a hilarious situation and that's exactly what happened.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
NEWS
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
3 days ago
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
NEWS
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
3 days ago
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
NEWS
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
US-based Apple product owners could get paid per device if the settlement is approved.
3 days ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
3 days ago