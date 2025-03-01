ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win over $11,000 — despite having a broken voice

Drew Carey is known for sharing his tips on Plinko and other games to help contestants hit the mark.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
As the host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey brings more than just wit to the table, as he supports contestants to help them win big, and also consoles those who lose out. Even when he had a sore throat, Carey went out of his way to help a contestant, and she won a five-figure amount. The help was quite subtle and few people noticed it, but Carey knew exactly what he had to do and didn't let the player down.

The contestant was a woman named Wilona, who won her chance to play the fan favorite ‘Plinko’ game in which a contestant can win up to $50,000. But first, she had to win as many Plinko chips as possible by correctly guessing the price of four items. Carey had already given her one chip and she accurately estimated the prices of three items, which meant that she had a total of four chips.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey, Wilona, and Rachel Reynolds on
Screenshots showing Drew Carey, Wilona, and Rachel Reynolds on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Wilona had four chances to win $10,000 and despite struggling with a broken voice, Carey kept mentioning, “$10,000 in the middle.” On her first try, Wilona dropped her chip from the left side of the board and landed on $100. She then dropped it down the right side to win $500. On her third try, she finally took the host’s advice and dropped her chip down the middle, hitting the $10,000 mark. She did the same on her fourth attempt as well to bag $500.

Her total winnings from the game were $11,100. “That is pretty good,” Carey said with a broken voice. But, fans in the comments section of the clip on YouTube seemed to be more concerned about the host’s voice than the contestant. “Drew, next time you lose your voice: Eat ice cream, and rest your voice, or drink ice cold water, and rest your voice,”@pamelaannedgar1730 suggested.

 

There have been multiple instances where Carey has subtly helped a contestant win on “The Price is Right.” On one occasion, he helped a woman win a brand-new Porsche. Her name was Jenna Loomer and it was the show’s dream car week. Jenna was playing the ‘Lucky Seven’ game for a chance to win the automobile.

Here the contestants are given seven $1 bills by the host. They then get to see the first digit from the price of the car and have to guess the remaining. However, for every wrong guess, they have to pay the amount they were off by from the seven dollars. The objective is to have one dollar left by the time the full price of the car is revealed.

 

Jenna played well as she was left with four dollars by the time the final digit came to pass, and that’s when Carey shared his trick. She needed to keep one dollar to win so the host advised her to pick five as her final digit. “Just to remind you, if you pick 5, it could be 6, 7, 8 or 4, 3, 2,” he said. This made it inevitable for the contestant to win the car as she would have at least $1 in hand in any case.

