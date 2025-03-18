Drew Carey becomes wingman for 'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to meet his favorite model

The contestant was completely smitten with the model the moment he stepped foot on the stage.

Apart from Drew Carey, the models in “The Price is Right” are also popular among fans, be it for their pranks, viral moments, or even blunders that help contestants drive away with a car. The host, on the other hand, isn't just supportive of contestants trying to make their dreams come true, but also does other things for them such as performing weddings and doing a gender reveal. In one of the episodes, he went a step further and helped a contestant hug one of his favorite models.

The contestant was a man named Emmanuel who presumably worked as a firefighter in Oakland. At least that’s what his jacket said as he walked up to the stage. The contestant, like most others, was excited to be present on the stage beside Carey. However, more than the host, it seemed like he wanted to interact with one of the long-time models of the show, Manuela Arbelaez. “Drew, there’s Manuela,” he said after spotting her.

Screenshot showing Manuela Arbelaez on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Emmanuel was playing for a pair of digital cameras and new camping gear. However, before the game could start, the contestant got a good look at the prizes. The cameras on offer were too small and Carey asked Arbelaez to bring them over to the contestant. Emmanuel, of course, was more excited at the prospect of the model coming over to him. He seemed smitten with her from the moment he came on the stage.

“This is Manuela,” the contestant said before getting a hug from the model. “You’re beautiful, thank you,” he added. Fans knew exactly what Carey did at that moment and expressed their appreciation. “Man Emanuel your one lucky brotha to hug the lovely & beautiful Manuela,” one user commented. “You're the man, Drew & Emmanuel,” they added. Another fan revealed that the contestant did end up winning those two cameras that Manuela had presented.

Manuela Arbelaez is usually quite adept at her job but she can sometimes shock people. One of the most memorable moments on the show is when she handed a car to a contestant after mistakenly revealing its correct price. However, that is not the only time “The Price is Right” fans have been shocked by the model. This one time, she took off her sandals during recording and smacked something, much to everyone’s surprise.

Host Drew Carey did not understand what was going on. “You guys alright,” he said as he turned to the models. Arbelaez was with Rachel Reynolds at the time. It turns out that she had swatted a fly with her heel on air. Not just that, it was her third fly-kill of the day. “Oh I got it,” she exclaimed. “It’s my special talent,” she added.

It was an unexpected moment on the show and the fans in the studio audience cheered for the model when they learned that she had just killed a fly. The fans of the show on social media also loved it and mentioned it in the comments. “She from the hood,” one user commented on Instagram. “Here comes the PETA hate mail,” quipped another.