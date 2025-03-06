ECONOMY & WORK
LAPD cop showed up on 'Price is Right' and pretended to handcuff Drew Carey in wild TV moment

The host handled it very well and fans also appreciated him for the same in comments.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Contestants who are selected to compete on “The Price is Right” do unpredictable things in their excitement, and this could include anything from performing a weird dance routine to tackling the host to the ground. But despite going all this for decades, there are still things Drew Carey can't prepare himself for, and this includes getting arrested. One such incident took place when announcer George Gray called a policeman to Contestants’ Row, and before taking his place, the man went up on stage, took Carey’s hand, and put it behind his back as if he was arresting a felon.

The contestant named Miguel Sanchez was wearing an LAPD t-shirt. As soon as Gray asked him to ‘come on down,’ he celebrated enthusiastically with his friends before making his way to the stage. Normally, contestants called by the announcer have to make their way to an area right in front of the stage. Miguel, however, went a step further as he made his way to the host.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant on
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

“You know you gotta start out there, right?” the host joked as he pointed to Contestants’ Row. Miguel then took his place beside the other contestants, and Carey said, “That felt so familiar.” Fans loved the moment, and in the comments on YouTube, they appreciated how the host handled the situation. “I didn't think anyone could replace Bob Barker, but Drew proved me wrong. He really seems to root for the contestants and does all those quirky little things that make each show unique, not just another canned performance,” one user, @TriforceOfCourage, commented. “Oh s***, I thought Drew literally got arrested,” @5star555555555 added.

 

This is not the first time a contestant made their way to the stage on “The Price is Right” without going through Contestants’ Row. In one such instance, in an earlier episode of the show, the contestant did not walk or run to the stage. Instead, they did the popular worm dance all the way. The name of the contestant was Edward, and he was quite enthusiastic about his name being announced by George Gray.

Edward performed the weird moves across the aisle right from where he was seated, drawing raucous applause from the audience. He then made his way to the stage and performed a little ballroom routine with the host. Being on Contestants’ Row doesn’t guarantee a contestant a spot on the main stage. So, in case someone wanted to have a sure-shot moment on stage with Carey, taking a shot while they can seems like an option. This may be unpredictable and weird, but it is mostly entertaining.

 

Carey seemed a bit surprised when Edward rushed to the stage. “Hey Edward, how are you doing, what’s up buddy?” he asked. However, he dealt with it as professionally as possible, winning accolades from fans.

