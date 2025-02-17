An 80-year-old woman made it to 'Price is Right' — then Drew Carey decided to crack a dark joke

The contestant was loved by the studio audience who gave a massive cheer as she went on stage.

“The Price is Right” is known for the energy on the sets and young enthusiastic contestants who also tend to get carried away during celebrations at times. However, on an earlier episode of the show, an 80-year-old woman won the chance to be on stage to play the game. Her name was Mary and she is undoubtedly one of the oldest contestants in the history of the show. Drew Carey, who is known as a friendly and kind host, also revealed s different side of his by cracking a dark joke at her expense.

As Mary was making her way onto the stage, she received rousing applause from the audience. It seemed like she had become quite popular with those in the studio that day. The 80-year-old woman was asked by the host what the secret to her long life was. “I don’t know, just good living,” she said, and that was the perfect chance for Carey to crack his joke.

Screenshot of the studio audience cheering Mary on as she makes her way to "The Price is Right" stage (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

“Good living? Oh well. Sorry folks, you won’t be seeing me till 80. Thanks for the bad news, Mary,” he said, drawing laughter from the studio audience. “Folks, Mary says you need clean living to be 80 years old. That’s the end of me and everybody on the crew here but we do have a nice surprise for you.” Announcer George Gray then revealed that Mary would be playing to win a brand-new car, a prospect that she was happy about.

Fans absolutely loved Mary and expressed admiration in the comments section of the YouTube clip. “Way to go Grandma! The kids were so excited to see you! I'm so happy for you,” one user named @camihunter commented. “If I was on that episode where I won a prize and she didn't win anything, I gladly give my prize to her,” quipped another user named @CH-gr7tn.

A common belief in the world today is that older people don’t have a lot of energy or stamina. However, that stereotype was completely shattered in an earlier episode of “The Price is Right.” A woman named Carol, who was older than her counterparts, won the chance to be on the stage with Drew Carey and play for a brand-new car. From the moment she was called to the stage, she was full of enthusiasm.

Carol wore a t-shirt that said, “I’m having a senior moment.” She let out a loud scream and had her arms outstretched in celebration when she was called to the stage. She was even jumping around and dancing like someone half her age. However, this wasn’t even the most impressive part. The contestant won the car and what she did in celebration after that left a lot of jaws on the floor.

She jumped in celebration multiple times and then dropped to the floor to do a perfectly executed full split. It takes a lot of physical conditioning to be able to pull that off.