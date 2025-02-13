ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment

PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
"The Price is Right" is popular for its mix of fun during the games, over-the-top celebrations, and some hilarious moments, which could be scripted or completely spontaneous. Drew Carey is mostly in control of the show with his witty lines and supportive attitude, but at times he and the cast land themselves in awkward situations. Some of these moments include Manuela Arbelaez accidentally giving away a car to a contestant or Rachel Reynolds crashing one through a makeshift wall on the set. Once even Carey, known for his dance moves on social media, fell down and injured himself while dancing with a contestant.

It happened towards the end of an episode as the two were on one side of the set dancing their hearts out. Perhaps the contestant won big prizes on the show and wanted to celebrate with the popular host. Carey seemed to be having fun while dancing. At one point in time, he tried to balance himself on one leg. That was something he probably should not have attempted.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey flat on his back on
Screenshot showing Drew Carey flat on his back on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

He immediately lost his balance and was not able to settle himself in time. Carey kept hopping backward on one foot until he tripped. The veteran host fell on his back, drawing laughter from the studio audience. He lay there for a moment, thinking about what had just happened, and didn't get up even after the contestant offered him her hand.

“I’d get up but I’m too embarrassed,” he said. He then drew the attention of those on stage to his hamstring. “My hamstring,” he said. “I pulled a hamstring.” However, he seemed to get up quite easily and stand on two feet without any help at all. Fans of the show loved the moment and praised the host in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Drew Carey looks like one of the few celebrities that seem like they would be really cool to hang out with,” a user named @CliftonPhotographer commented. “Drew you still are bringing smiles to us and we thank you,” quipped another named @Juber777.

 

This wasn't the first time Carey fell flat on his back while the cameras were rolling on “The Price is Right.” Once an over-enthusiastic contestant tackled him to the ground to everyone's surprise. The name of the contestant was Sona and she had just won Contestant’s Row and had a chance to go on stage and play the game.

In her excitement, she ran onto the stage and hugged the host but she didn’t realize that the force with which she approached Carey, was a bit too much for him to handle. Carey tried to keep his balance but fell over near the lights. The contestant helped him get to his feet but he shrugged it off like it was nothing.

 

The 66-year-old could not control his laughter and even the announcer George Gray got in on the fun. “Sona do not break the host or your set,” he said.

