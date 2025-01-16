ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Steve Harvey's teacher mocked his dream of being on TV — he reminds her of her mistake every year

Harvey has come a long way in his career but he has not forgotten the paper and the teacher.
PUBLISHED 28 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey making a speech (Cover image source: YouTube/The Official Steve Harvey)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey making a speech (Cover image source: YouTube/The Official Steve Harvey)

Before becoming the host of "Family Feud" Steve Harvey had already established himself as one of the most popular faces on television as a comedian who had also hosted major events. Having started his career in the 1980s, the "Family Feud" host has come a long way. But, there was a time when people doubted him and one of Harvey's teachers believed that his dream of being on TV would never come true. When it did finally make it, the iconic host knew just how to give it back to his teacher. The star known for his deadpan reactions and meme-worthy moments on the show, started gifting TV sets to the teacher.

 

Harvey narrated the story from his school days on Oprah Winfrey's Masterclass. He was given an assignment by his teacher to "write down what you want to be when you grow up," and the future comedian knew that he wanted to be on TV, so he wrote that on the piece of paper. After collecting the assignments, Harvey’s teacher read everyone's names and dreams but saved Harvey's paper for last. In the end, the teacher called Harvey to the front to discuss what he had written, but the intention was just to humiliate him in front of the class. 

 

Believing that Harvey didn’t take the assignment seriously, the teacher mocked Harvey for his stuttering and asked why would he write such a thing. She went on to say that no one in his family or neighborhood had ever been on TV, so "he would never be on TV." She also reported it to Harvey’s parents calling him a “smart aleck.”

While his mom wasn't happy with what Harvey did, his dad supported him. "Take your paper and put it in your drawer. Every morning when you get up, read your paper. And every night before you go to bed, read your paper. That’s your paper,’” Harvey recalled him saying. He said that it was his principle of success, and he should write it down and envision it.

 

Harvey worked hard to overcome his stuttering and the plethora of challenges he faced to make a career in entertainment. He started out as a comedian performing stand-up shows in the early 1980s. He then hosted "Showtime" at the Apollo and "The Steve Harvey Show on The WB". He went on to feature in "The Original Kings of Comedy" after starring in the "Kings of Comedy Tour". 

 

In 2010, Harvey took over the hosting duties of both "Family Feud" and "Celebrity Family Feud". He also hosted several more shows and events and published four books, including his bestseller "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man."

He founded Steve Harvey Global, an entertainment company that houses his production company East 112, and various other ventures. He and his wife Marjorie founded 'The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation', a nonprofit organization focused on youth education.

 

Even after all the success, Harvey did not forget about what his teacher once believed. After finding success in the entertainment industry, Harvey still thought of the sixth-grade teacher and the paper he kept close to his chest, for decades. “Every year when the teacher was living, I used to send her a TV for Christmas,” Harvey shared, in the OWN interview. He added that he didn't want her to miss seeing him on TV.

 

Harvey explained that the original paper stayed with him throughout his career and reminded him of all the hard work, sacrifice, and years of homelessness he endured.

Steve Harvey's teacher mocked his dream of being on TV — he reminds her of her mistake every year
