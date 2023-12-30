Name Julian Schnabel Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Filmmaking, screenwriting, artwork Date of Birth October 26, 1951 Age 72 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Film director, screenwriter, visual artist, sculptor, musician, photographer

Also Read: From Oscar-Winning Musician to Actor and Film Producer: Quincy Jones' Career and Net Worth

The renowned artist and film director Julian Schnabel became exceptionally famous for his plate paintings in the 80s and films such as "Basquiat" and "Before Night Falls," as he earned a $50 million net worth. Schnabel's phenomenal artwork has been displayed in the Whitney Museum of American Art, Reina Sofia in Madrid, the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others.

Schnabel has also directed films, including "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly," "Miral," "At Eternity's Gate," and "Before Night Falls."

American artist Julian Schnabel attends a photocall as he opens his first UK solo show of paintings | Getty Images | Photo by Tristan Fewings

Also Read: From Jackson 5 to Solo Career and Sexual Assault Allegations: Jermaine Jackson's Life and Net Worth

Art and films have been the main sources of income for Schnabel who rented a studio in the Heights neighborhood of Houston in 1975. After persistent requests, Jim Harithas, director of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, granted him a show. The 1976 exhibit showcased Schnabel's early yet palpable paintings.

His breakthrough came in 1979 at the Mary Boone Gallery, followed by his participation in the Venice Biennale and other acclaimed exhibitions. His distinctive style, characterized by large-scale, neo-expressionist works using various materials, garnered both praise and criticism.

Also Read: Here's What the Supreme Court's Scrutiny of SEC's Power Could Mean for the Fight Against Fraud

Schnabel forayed into showbiz with "Basquiat" in 1996, which was a biopic on the life of painter Jean-Michel Basquiat. He served as both the director and the writer for the film. The movie also featured his contributions as a composer and music writer for tracks such as "Suicide Hotline Mode" and "She Is Dancing."

(L-R) Julian Schnabel and Jason Momoa attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Slumberland" | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

In 2000, Schnabel directed "Before Night Falls," where he again took on the roles of both director and writer, in addition to serving as an executive producer. His 2007 project "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly" earned him the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Director and a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Director.

Beyond films, Schnabel directed the documentary film "Lou Reed's Berlin" in 2007.

Schnabel's first marriage was with the designer Jacqueline Beaurang in 1980. They had three children before their divorce in 1992. He then tied the knot with Olatz LópIez Garmendia in 1993 and had twin sons, Olmo and Cy. However, the couple parted ways in 2010.

Schnabel was linked with journalist Rula Jebreal and model May Andersen before he married Swedish interior designer Louise Kugelberg in 2019. The couple resides in his 'Palazzo Chupi' home in the West Village area of New York City.

Cy Schnabel, Louise Kugelberg, Julian Schnabel, Olmo Schnabel, Stella Schnabel, and Lola Schnabel | Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

- Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards 2009: Best Foreign Language Film for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

- Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2007: Best Director for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

- Cannes Film Festival 2007: Best Director for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

- Satellite Awards 2007: Auteur Award for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

- Golden Globes, USA 2008: Best Director - Motion Picture for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

- Guild of German Art House Cinemas 2008: Foreign Film (Ausländischer Film) for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

- Hamptons International Film Festival 2007: Feature Film Prize in Science and Technology for "The Diving Bell and the Butterfly"

Producer Jon Kilik (L) and director Julian Schnabel onstage at the 13th ANNUAL CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

How many awards has Julian Schnabel won?

Julian Schnabel has won 27 awards and secured 62 nominations.

What inspired Julian Schnabel's artwork?

Schnabel was inspired by his European travels and Antoni Gaudí's tile work in Barcelona.

Does Julian Schnabel have any children?

Yes. Julian Schnabel has five children namely Stella, Lola, Vito, Olmo, and Cy.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Acting in Reality Shows to Launching Her Jewelry Brand: Nicole Richie's Career and Net Worth

From 'Twin Peaks' to 'Mulholland Drive': David Lynch's Eccentric Cinema and His Net Worth