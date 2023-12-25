Name Nick Bosa Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income NFL Matches, endorsements Date of Birth 23rd October 1997 Age 26 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Football player

Professional NFL player and emerging defensive star Nick Bosa has found a foothold for making a stand on the field, and has also amassed a net worth of $50 million. He was selected second overall by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft, was named 'NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year' and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. He has also been ranked fourth among the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.

Defensive end Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Reaves

At the beginning of his professional career, Nick was pursueed by major NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2019, he signed a contract with the 49ers for $33.5 million, which included a signing bonus of $22.4 million.

In a match against the New York Jets in 2020, Nick suffered a season-ending torn ACL, leading to his placement on injured reserve. Returning in 2021, he made a stellar impact, earning Pro Bowl honors and ranking 25th on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022. Recently, in 2023, he signed a contract extension of $170 million, which guarantees $122.5 million, making him the highest-paid NFL defender.

Nick earns an annual income of $34 million and makes around $1 million from his endorsements and sponsorship deals. The NFL defender has partnered with various globally renowned brands, including Nike, Panini, Electronic Arts, Bose, Chipotle, Kroger, Celcius, and Optimum Nutrition.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals and Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers | Getty Images | Photo by Thearon W. Henderson

In 2019, Nick purchased a $1.24 million luxury condo on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The property has 2,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space and features ocean views, large open terraces with summer kitchens, and a clubhouse, among other amenities.

Instagram 1.1 Million Followers Twitter 166,800 Followers Facebook 37,000 Followers

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after a win against the Washington Commanders | Getty Images | Photo by Lachlan Cunningham

Bosa comes from a family of footballers, following in the footsteps of his brother Joey Bosa, father John Bosa, uncle Eric Kumerow, cousin Jake Kumerow, and grandfather Palmer Pyle, who have all played for the NFL.

Nick started dating model Jenna Berman in 2020, but the model confirmed her breakup by dumping him on social media in one of her TikTok videos. Now, he is reportedly in a relationship with model Lauren Maenner.

- Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year 2017

- NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2019

- AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2019

- Pepsi Rookie of the Year 2019

- PFWA All-Rookie Team 2019

- PFWA All-NFL Team 2021

- 49ers Bill Walsh Award 2021

- Pro Bowl 2019, 2021, 2022

- Deacon Jones Award 2022

- NFL Defensive Player of the Year 2022

Nick Bosa poses for a photo after winning Defensive Player of the Year during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall | Getty Images |Photo by Cooper Neill

Who is Nick Bosa's girlfriend?

Nick Bosa dated Jenna Berman for two years, however, he is currently seeing Lauren Maenner.

Will Nick Bosa be playing in 2024?

Yes. The San Francisco 49ers revealed that Bosa has signed a five-year contract extension, which is valid till 2028.

