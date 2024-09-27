ECONOMY & WORK
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit

There were some who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Walmart low price dollar sign | Joe Raedle/Getty Image
Cover Image Source: Walmart low price dollar sign | Joe Raedle/Getty Image

A large number of Americans are grappling with high grocery prices because of this there is a race to snag the best deals. A TikTok creator (@georgia_bassmaster) recently exposed Walmart in a series of videos comparing products in different sections of the store to show price discrepancies. 

In the video, he warns the viewers, "Don’t let Walmart rip you off." He then shows a 16GB SanDisk SDHC card for sale in the camping department of Walmart for something that he thinks is overpriced. "Just ‘cause they put these things in camouflage casing," he says in the video. 

TikTok | georgia_bassmaster
TikTok | georgia_bassmaster

The video follows him to the electronics section where a 32GB SanDisk SDHC card is being sold for just $7.28. In another video, he shows how Walmart was selling a 50 ft paracord for $5.20 in the camping section, while the same paracord from a different brand was priced at $3.94.

"So there you have it, Walmart is scamming you by charging you more for the exact same thing," he says.  

Many took to the video to talk about how there's an issue in every section. "Same thing for cast iron skillets. Camping section is a fraction of the price for the same thing in pots and pans," writes one user while another writes, "Lunch boxes (coolers) are cheaper in the hunting section, or they used to be than in the home goods."

One user talks about how Walmart has been doing this for years and it's only recently that all of this is coming to light. "Exactly I noticed this stuff years ago with AA batteries of the same brand at different prices in parts of the store," reads one of the comments.

SaltyCowboy20 | TikTok
SaltyCowboy20 | TikTok

Having said that, there were some people who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products. "There is a huge difference between those products. They are different materials with different weight limits," reads one comment which talks about the paracords. 

In other news, Walmart recently faced charges for charging more at checkout than the sticker price on shelf, as per Reuters. Lawyers for the consumers reportedly found price discrepancies in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York.

The plaintiff, Yoram Kahn, says that the company has taken advantage of consumers with small price differences that add up to hundreds of millions of dollars each year. 

@georgia_bassmaster Reply to @joebook33 ♬ original sound - Georgia Bassmaster

 

"Kahn alleges that Walmart is aware of these discrepancies between shelf prices and register prices and that its unfair and deceptive pricing practices are pervasive and continuous," the lawsuit states.

"We are pleased with the opinion and look forward to vindicating the rights of Walmart customers," said Stanley Bernstein, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. According to the retail giant's statement to SFA News Daily, they strive to work to provide their customers everyday low prices they can count on. "We are confident in the evidence and look forward to arguing our case," the statement added.

For more such content follow, (@georgia_bassmaster) on TikTok.

This article originally appeared one month ago. 

