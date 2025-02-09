Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'

There have been several incidents of Costco products not living up to quality standards.

A number of perks, including discounts and a generous return policy, for which Costco attracts people willing to pay for its membership are often highlighted by consumers on social media. But it turns out that the products that Costco actually promotes may not be the same when consumers get their hands on them. This was revealed by a woman who had purchased Kirkland alkaline water from Costco, which is supposed to have a pH level of more than 7. In Costco's case, they advertised that their alkaline water has a pH level of 9.5.

However, when TikTok user @vianht05 tried to verify this with some pH testing strips, the results shocked her. She started by using tap water and water from a brand-new Bluvua water purifier according to a report in The Daily Dot. It turned out that not only was the pH level below 9.5, but it was not even above 7. This means that the so-called alkaline water just was more like regular water. She uploaded her findings in a TikTok video which has garnered more than 11,000 views.

Screenshot showing the TikTok user testing the water's pH level. (Image credit: TikTok | @vianht05)

“I ended up finding out that for the Costco water, the pH was at 6.0,” she said. “And the total alkalinity was at a zero.” She then held up the bottle and noticed something written in fine print. “I guess that’s why they have the disclaimer on here, pH 9.5 at the time of bottling. “Shocker,” she added. People in the comments section were disappointed and they made their feelings clear. “All of that is just BS to sell u water. All water is the same pH 😳🤣 don’t u think if there were any real health benefits… there’d be so much research on it & it would be more prominent? 😭🤣,” user4441577355981 commented. “Something about when you open it it’s no longer at the same pH and it’s all alkaline water not just Costco… it’s pretty much a gimmick,” quipped another.

It’s one thing to sell products that don’t deliver what's promised in advertisements, but it’s far worse to sell an empty container or packet with nothing inside. TikTok user Allison (@everythinginplace) bought a huge box of “fun treats” from Costco for her kids during the Halloween season. But what she found inside was simply unacceptable. The first pack that she pulled out from the box was of sour patches. The only problem was that there was nothing inside the pack. It was just a sealed and empty piece of plastic. “The first one, I reached into the box, and this is what I felt. I have not opened this one yet, and hmmm, there is nothing in there; this is just air,” she said.

@everythinginplace Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation 🤣 Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets 🎃 👻 Happy Halloween 🧙 🧪 ♬ original sound - ✨Allison - Organizing Expert ✨

“Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation. Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets. Happy Halloween,” the caption of the video read.

