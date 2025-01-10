ECONOMY & WORK
'Price Is Right' contestant loses $8,000 and car — then struggles to find the exit in awkward TV moment

She stood there at the back as host Drew Carey continued on like nothing was going wrong.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant Kari Kinder who lost her way on "The Price is Right" stage. (Cover image source: YouTube | CBS | Inside Edition)
Like most game shows on TV, “The Price is Right” is pre-recorded and not a live event. This gives the showrunners a chance to edit out any awkward or embarrassing moments from being telecast on daytime television. However, some moments such as the glitch involving Vanna White on "Wheel of Fortune" still make it to the final cut. "The Price is Right" fans also witnessed one such moment in a 2022 episode of the show as per Looper. On this occasion, a contestant seemed to lose her way and could not find the exit.

Mother of two children Kari Kinder had high hopes when she made her way onto the stage. At one point during the game, she had a chance to win $8,000 and a new car in the Big Wheel round. Unfortunately, luck was not on her side on that occasion and she failed to win the prizes. As per the rules, Kinder was supposed to exit the stage as she had been eliminated from the game. The only problem was that she did not know how to exit the stage.

Screenshot showing Kari Kinder awkwardly standing at the back as the show goes on. (Image credit: YouTube | Inside Edition)
Screenshot showing Kari Kinder awkwardly standing at the back as the show goes on. (Image source: YouTube | Inside Edition)

A clip of the moment on YouTube shows the mother-of-two, clad in a red t-shirt, walking around in the back of the stage looking for a way out. The show was going on like nothing had happened as host Drew Carey did not seem to notice her presence. "What I'm thinking is, I just lost $8,000 and a brand new car, so I'm just trying to get the heck off the stage,” she said. "The poor producer in the back behind the stage is whisper-screaming at me, 'This way, this way, no that way, no this way!'"

What makes this moment even funnier is that Kinder had won a navigation system in the previous round which she revealed in an interview with Inside Edition. Fans picked up on that and left hilarious reactions pointing out the irony. “How wonderful that this lady won what she needs most,” user @robertthomas6127 commented. “The fact she got a navigation system makes this even funnier,” quipped @saraswinerton7202.

 

Losing your way in a place where you’re not supposed to be can be quite awkward especially if cameras are rolling. But there have been moments that are even more awkward than this one. At least Kinder did not lose her balance and take a tumble while playing in the Big Wheel round like another contestant some years back as per Yahoo.

In a 2017 episode of the show, a contestant named Renee was playing in the round and had to spin the big wheel. She gave it a good old spin but what followed made for one of the most hilarious moments in the show’s recent history. The weight of the wheel was too much for her to handle and she took a tumble. It even took Carey a while to process what was going on.

 

Even after he understood what was going on, it seemed like the veteran host had a little laugh before helping the poor contestant to her feet.

