Teacher on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins a Ford Bronco after solving tough puzzle in just one second

It was perhaps one of the most impressive Bonus Round performances of all time.

Reaching the bonus round on “Wheel of Fortune” is a big deal for a contestant, and it's supposed to be a challenge in the way of winning the big prize. Contestants often find themselves struggling to give the right answers, even though they might not be that hard. One contestant, however, only needed a second to win the round to drive home with a Ford Bronco. The contestant was a third-grade teacher named Julie Allen, from Spokane, Washington, and she had played quite well leading in the run up to the bonus round.

As per a TV Insider report, Allen solved her first puzzle of the day in the Before and After category, which gave her $4700. Unfortunately, she then landed on the Bankrupt card, but was not too demoralized by that. She then solved two of three Triple Toss-Ups, along with multiple other puzzles, which put her in a position to win the game and make it through to the Bonus Round. By this time, she had made $23,590 thanks to her gameplay. In the Bonus Round, the contestant first introduced her friend who had gone to support her, before it was revealed that she had chosen the What Are You Doing category. As per the norm, she was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these were revealed, the puzzle read, “_E_N_ ___TE __TT_.” She now had to choose three consonants and one vowel for the game to move ahead.

Screenshot showing the friend the contestant had brought to the show. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Julie thought about a little bit and chose the letters G, D, H, and I. These were decent picks. They opened up the puzzle further, after which, it read, “_EING _ _ ITE _ITT_.” Host Ryan Seacrest then informed her that she would have 10 seconds to solve, but she didn’t need that much time. Within a second after the timer was started, she said, “Being quite witty.”

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Immediately after that, Seacrest said, “You got it,” before opening the envelope. The word written inside was “Ford,” and the contestant had just won herself a brand-new Ford Bronco. Her friend joined her in the celebrations, and the two hugged and jumped around together, creating a beautiful moment on the show.

Screenshot showing Julie celebrating with her friend. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

It did not take long for Vanna White to call them to the car they had won. Julie sat in the driver’s seat to pose for photos as her friend stood beside her with a broad smile on her face. This puzzle did not look easy at first glance, so the fact that she got it right within a second was quite impressive. Fans loved the moment and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

“Julie was so fun! she will definitely have fun in the bronco!” one user commented. “Way to go, Julie! You did a great job tonight! Another Car Winner during the Ryan Seacrest Era of Wheel of Fortune! Alright!” added another.