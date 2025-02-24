'Price is Right' contestant starts spinning around with models as she celebrates in wild TV moment

The celebrations on "The Price is Right" tend to create most of the viral moments on the show.

From the kind of prizes being offered to some of the games and hosts, a lot has changed about “The Price is Right” over the years, but the energy remains the same. The only difference is that contestants come up with bizarre ways to celebrate, which even leads to injuries and awkward moments. One contestant named Rita, who appeared on an earlier episode of the show, was full of enthusiasm from the moment she was called to the stage from Contestants’ Row. She ran to the stage, jumped up, and got down on her knees as she shook host Drew Carey’s hand. But as she won prizes, Rita celebrated by spinning around as part of a dance routine.

As soon as she was on stage, Rita exclaimed, “I got skills, yes I do. I’m a winner baby!” As she was playing ‘Do The Math,’ Carey said, “Don’t be scared 'cause it’s math, I was terrible at math and even I could do this game.” “I’m good at it,” the contestant responded with confidence.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

She had to guess whether the price of the TV was higher or lower by $800 in comparison to the value of the washer-dryer. Rita did not take a long time before saying that it was lower. The contestant had got it right to win both the items and the $800 as a bonus.

Screenshot showing Roslin celebrating on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Rita did a celebratory dance as she walked over to the items that she had won. Her dance routine involved a bit of spinning around which she pulled off among the prizes. It was an incredible moment for the contestant and everyone was elated after witnessing her performance.

It isn’t uncommon for contestants to dance on 'The Price is Right' to celebrate their wins. But while most of them tend to wait till they bag a prize before showing off their moves, one contestant started dancing while her game was still going on. It turns out that she was just vibing to the background music in the studio.

The contestant named Roslin was playing the ‘Range game’ for a chance to win a trip to Vermont. In this game, a $600 range of numbers is displayed to the contestant. A rangefinder that covers $150 as per TV Insider travels up the scale and the contestants have to stop it close to the value of the prize that they are playing for. As the rangefinder made its way up, Roslin was seen dancing to the music playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

She did stop it at a certain point on the scale and the price of the tour package to Vermont was in that range. To finally celebrate a win, she got down on her knees with her hands in the air.