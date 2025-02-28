ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake

Replacing someone of George Gray's stature was never going to be an easy task for a contestant.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant, Drew Carey and George Gray on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant, Drew Carey and George Gray on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

If Drew Carey's face has been synonymous with the iconic show "The Price is Right" for decades now, it's the voice of announcer George Gray that fans of the show have grown accustomed to. He has served as the announcer on “The Price is Right” since 2011 and has had several memorable moments including one where he fell off a treadmill while presenting it as a prize. Despite such gaffes, his job remains enviable, and among those who want to take his place was a contestant on "The Price is Right."

 

In an earlier episode, one contestant named Robert even wore a shirt that said, “I’m the next announcer on The Price is Right.” It swiftly caught Drew Carey’s attention and the host decided to put the contestant's skills to the test. “Let’s hear a ‘come on down’,” he said. The contestant then gave an impromptu audition for the role but made one crucial error. “Daniel Che, you’re the next contestant on The Price is Right, come on down.” The problem was that he said ‘come on down’ after ‘you’re the next contestant on The Price is Right.’ Instead, he was supposed to say that the other way round. Gray himself wasn’t pleased with this audition and his facial expression told the whole story.

Screenshot showing George Gray on
Screenshot showing George Gray on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Carey also knew that he made a mistake. “Man, that was a really nice try except you reversed the order,” he said. “Get out of there,” Gray added before announcing what game Robert would be playing that day. Before doing that, however, the cheeky announcer slipped in, “Let me show you how it’s done, Robert.” The audition made it clear that the 57-year-old announcer isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

 

It’s one thing to go after George Gray’s job, but a completely different thing to knock him over while the cameras are rolling. That is exactly what one contestant did on an earlier episode of the show. She had won a couple of paddle boards after playing the ‘Most Expensive’ game. In her excitement, she ran towards the announcer to give him a hug but things did not go according to plan. She tripped as she made a beeline for Gray who was standing in front of a couple of television screens. The contestant tried to grab whatever she could find to avoid losing her balance and that thing happened to be the announcer’s suit. She clutched onto it and managed to drag the 57-year-old Gray down with her. Both of them fell and the announcer bumped into the TV screens behind him.

 

Things could have turned out to be ugly but one could never imagine that looking at the host. Carey just stood there watching the whole fiasco unfold. He then burst out laughing as model Chrissy Teigen tried to help the contestant and the announcer back to their feet.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake
Replacing someone of George Gray's stature was never going to be an easy task for a contestant.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey's dressing sense in one segment — even called it a 'disgrace'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey's dressing sense in one segment — even called it a 'disgrace'
Although the contestant's performance wasn't so great, most viewers were fixated on Carey's attire.
13 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec tells founders 'I'm suing you' after their product made him bleed
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec tells founders 'I'm suing you' after their product made him bleed
The investor has been more than happy to try out innovative products on the sets.
15 hours ago
Elderly 'Family Feud' player stuns Steve Harvey with her unexpectedly wild answer: "Ms. Beth. Oh, my Lord"
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' player stuns Steve Harvey with her unexpectedly wild answer: "Ms. Beth. Oh, my Lord"
The host of "Family Feud" was so shocked that he had to take a step back from the contestant.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest tries to dance but ends up hurting himself in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Ryan Seacrest tries to dance but ends up hurting himself in awkward moment
Seacrest has his unique style of hosting but such celebrations could be a bit too much.
1 day ago
Drew Carey mocks 'Price is Right' contestants who had no idea how much an iPhone costs: "I hope..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey mocks 'Price is Right' contestants who had no idea how much an iPhone costs: "I hope..."
The iPhone 6 had just been launched then and while it is pricey, the contestants went over the top.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller facepalms after expert reveals the stunning value of her iconic TV coat
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller facepalms after expert reveals the stunning value of her iconic TV coat
Items from TV shows and movies are usually considered quite valuable and this one was no different.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' cast members drench themselves in ice water for a social cause: "How's my hair..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' cast members drench themselves in ice water for a social cause: "How's my hair..."
The executive producer did try to get away but cast members put ice inside his scuba diving suit.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey starts dancing with 'Family Feud' contestant but then it gets awkward real quick
The veteran host is not one to shy away from a dance and he showed off his moves for the cameras.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after 'religious' teacher's wild 'bathroom' answer
Steve Harvey certainly was not expecting this from someone who had just graduated high school.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model gives a rare peek into the backstage area: "This is a top secret..."
The machines in the back are kept in the best possible condition but still end up malfunctioning.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey licks his lips and warns 'Family Feud' players about spicy answers: "Watch yourself"
The show's name may suggest otherwise but "Family Feud" isn't so family friendly.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think it's time for Vanna White to 'retire or be removed': "I'm not sure..."
Vanna White has been a part of the show for decades since she made her debut in 1982.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey sweetly hosts a gender reveal during the show: "It's gonna be a..."
Carey is often seen interacting with contestants on a personal level to make the show relatable.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' contestant 'you can't say that on TV' after hearing her wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' contestant 'you can't say that on TV' after hearing her wild answer
Steve Harvey perhaps has the most hilarious deadpan facial expressions in the history of game show hosting.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers whopping $2 million to entrepreneurs who pitched a simple milk business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers whopping $2 million to entrepreneurs who pitched a simple milk business
Sometimes, even the simplest of products can get the best of deals on "Shark Tank."
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant starts spinning around with models as she celebrates in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts spinning around with models as she celebrates in wild TV moment
The celebrations on "The Price is Right" tend to create most of the viral moments on the show.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey confused after model goes missing during awkward game moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey confused after model goes missing during awkward game moment
The host seemed lost for a moment but thankfully, the model showed up moments later.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Ryan Seacrest might leave soon — they already have another name in mind
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Ryan Seacrest might leave soon — they already have another name in mind
Seacrest hasn't even been host for a full year, and some fans are already dismissing him.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a whopping $2.4 million deal to founders who pitched a bathtub for cold plunges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a whopping $2.4 million deal to founders who pitched a bathtub for cold plunges
The tubs were designed during the pandemic as people focused on fitness at home.
5 days ago