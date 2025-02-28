'Price is Right' contestant who wanted to replace George Gray as announcer makes one big mistake

Replacing someone of George Gray's stature was never going to be an easy task for a contestant.

If Drew Carey's face has been synonymous with the iconic show "The Price is Right" for decades now, it's the voice of announcer George Gray that fans of the show have grown accustomed to. He has served as the announcer on “The Price is Right” since 2011 and has had several memorable moments including one where he fell off a treadmill while presenting it as a prize. Despite such gaffes, his job remains enviable, and among those who want to take his place was a contestant on "The Price is Right."

Happy 57th Birthday George Gray - announcer on The Price is Right pic.twitter.com/O8dVOWOO1X — Mr. Tran Khuong (@TranKhu67623862) March 11, 2024

In an earlier episode, one contestant named Robert even wore a shirt that said, “I’m the next announcer on The Price is Right.” It swiftly caught Drew Carey’s attention and the host decided to put the contestant's skills to the test. “Let’s hear a ‘come on down’,” he said. The contestant then gave an impromptu audition for the role but made one crucial error. “Daniel Che, you’re the next contestant on The Price is Right, come on down.” The problem was that he said ‘come on down’ after ‘you’re the next contestant on The Price is Right.’ Instead, he was supposed to say that the other way round. Gray himself wasn’t pleased with this audition and his facial expression told the whole story.

Carey also knew that he made a mistake. “Man, that was a really nice try except you reversed the order,” he said. “Get out of there,” Gray added before announcing what game Robert would be playing that day. Before doing that, however, the cheeky announcer slipped in, “Let me show you how it’s done, Robert.” The audition made it clear that the 57-year-old announcer isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

It’s one thing to go after George Gray’s job, but a completely different thing to knock him over while the cameras are rolling. That is exactly what one contestant did on an earlier episode of the show. She had won a couple of paddle boards after playing the ‘Most Expensive’ game. In her excitement, she ran towards the announcer to give him a hug but things did not go according to plan. She tripped as she made a beeline for Gray who was standing in front of a couple of television screens. The contestant tried to grab whatever she could find to avoid losing her balance and that thing happened to be the announcer’s suit. She clutched onto it and managed to drag the 57-year-old Gray down with her. Both of them fell and the announcer bumped into the TV screens behind him.

Things could have turned out to be ugly but one could never imagine that looking at the host. Carey just stood there watching the whole fiasco unfold. He then burst out laughing as model Chrissy Teigen tried to help the contestant and the announcer back to their feet.