'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance

The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.

Contestants try different things to grab attention during their appearance on “The Price is Right,” and this could include weird dances to peculiar entrances, and even interesting t-shirts. Several celebrity lookalikes have also made it to game shows in the past, and Drew Carey, as a popular host, has also come face-to-face with his own doppelgangers. During one such episode, a contestant looking like the host from the past showed up on stage. The man was named Michael, and he wore a t-shirt that said, “The old Drew here to visit the new Drew.” He was able to win Contestants’ Row and join the host.

“What’s up, buddy?” the host asked the contestant as he made his way onto the stage. “The old Drew, how are you doing, buddy?” he added, as the two of them stood side by side on the stage. Their height might not have been the same, but it certainly looked like a blast from Carey's past. The host even took it a step further with his request to the producers.

Screenshot showing Michael (second from left) on Contestants' Row. (Image source: YouTube | thecomicscomic)

Carey asked them to show a picture of himself back in the day and now on the bottom of the screen as he stood on the stage with the contestant. The showrunners obliged, and viewers at home were able to see and compare. Michael revealed that he worked in the US airforce before it was time for him to play. Fans loved the moment and even claimed that he won a car on the show in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

Screenshot showing the comparison between the old Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | thecomicscomic)

“Well Drew we got something special for the old Drew. A NEW CAAAAAARRRRR!!!!!” one user commented. “Congratulations Bro! we're so happy to see you here and so glad you won a brand new CAR,” another user wrote. “I feel like it's cheating to let old Drew win just because he time traveled to the future,” joked a third fan.

This is, however, not the only time a Drew Carey doppelganger has appeared on “The Price is Right.” In an earlier episode, a contestant named Jim won his chance to be on stage, and he looked a lot like the host as well. What made his appearance even more impressive was the fact that he was dressed just like the host.

Carey revealed he had spoken to the contestant before he made his way to Contestant’s Row and that he looked like himself on a bender. “Everybody, get a shot of this,” the host added as they stood side-by-side on the stage. Jim had a chance to win a sofa, which he was not all that excited about, since he had eyes on a Ford truck, which was much more appealing.

Unfortunately, he was only able to win the sofa while fans had a field day in the comments section. Some even compared Jim to Chris Farley. One user wrote, "Am i the only one who thinks he looks more like chris farley?" Another user added, "He looks like Carey but he acts like Farley."