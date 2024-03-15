Citigroup Suspends Managing Director Over Bullying Claims

Edward Ruff, a New York-based managing director in the investing banking department, was suspended by Citigroup in January after the bank probed at least two instances where he allegedly reprimanded a junior banker and screamed insults at them. "The work to have an inclusive and equitable workplace culture never stops, and ensuring that these standards are well understood and complied with by everyone at Citi is a continuous, proactive process," the company said in a statement.

Image Source: CitiBank | Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

The company further emphasized that while they may not always be able to "provide colleagues with several avenues to raise concerns in confidence," they are committed to taking appropriate action when such cases are substantiated.

As per Harvard Business Review, an estimated 48.6 million Americans, or about 30% of the workforce are bullied at work. As per the report, it's extremely important to solve this predicament by creating workplaces where all employees, irrespective of their positions and roles, feel safe, in turn boosting the productivity of the company.

Image Source: A sign is displayed on the exterior of a Citibank branch office | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

As per the Workplace Bullying Institute, there are roughly 2 million victims of workplace violence which includes bullying, in the US, each year. It revealed that more than 19% have witnessed people getting bullied in their workplace, while 49% have been affected by it.

"Every individual who has been a target of a bully or bullies has unique, individual experiences specific to their situation," says Amy Boyle, senior director of Human Resources.

According to WBI, there are serious long-term effects of bullying, including, chronic fatigue syndrome, anxiety, irritable bowel disease, hypertension, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more.

Inappropriate behavior like berating people, dismissing people's efforts, intimidating people, gaslighting, making snide remarks, taking credit for other people's work, criticizing others without any reason, and making people feel incompetent, are some ways in which bullies attack.

Azizi Marshall, a licensed clinical professional counselor, who is also the founder of the Mental Health at Work Summit, warns individuals against subtle bullying. "It can hide in plain sight. Recognizing its more subtle signs can empower individuals to reclaim their worth," he says.

"Bullying at work hurts a person's ability to do their job. Due to the mental discomfort brought on by the bullying, victims frequently exhibit decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, and difficulties concentrating," explains Marshall.

Dealing with bullying can pose challenges, but overcoming it is achievable with some support and determination. Marshall suggests that individuals establish boundaries when faced with bullying. By clearly communicating to the bully that their behavior is unacceptable, boundaries can be set, delineating what is deemed appropriate and what is not.

Additionally, he advises employees to maintain a personal record of the abusive incidents. Documenting the details of the improper behavior provides tangible evidence that can support one's case if one needs to involve the employer.

