Here's why Leading Tech Firms are Adopting Employee Volunteering Programs

In an era where well-being at the workplace is a priority, employee volunteering programs have gained prominence as leading firms recognize their positive influence on worker retention, well-being, and overall engagement. A closer look at industry leaders such as Cisco and Salesforce reveals key insights into crafting successful initiatives that not only benefit communities but also foster a sense of purpose among employees.

Cisco Systems | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

At Cisco, leadership plays a pivotal role in driving successful volunteering programs. Kelly Petrich, Director of Global Community Impact, emphasizes the importance of leaders acting as volunteering role models. Cisco's leaders actively engage, share experiences, and champion community service, per Fortune. This approach ensures broad employee participation, making their program a resounding success.

Cisco's success isn't solely attributed to leadership. The company understands that offering diverse volunteering options is essential to cater to employees' interests and passions. By partnering with philanthropic organizations and allowing employees to choose their paths, Cisco ensures a personalized and meaningful volunteering experience. From urban farming to library assistance, the array of options deepens the impact and resonates with employees' purposes.

Recognizing and celebrating employee-led acts of kindness further enhances the impact of volunteering initiatives. Cisco acknowledges the importance of recognizing acts that extend beyond formal organizational partnerships. This approach helps create a culture of appreciation and reinforces the positive influence of volunteerism.

Salesforce, with a 75% employee participation rate in its volunteering program, adopts an inclusive approach. Relina Bulchandani, Executive Vice President, emphasizes the need for intentional and flexible volunteering programs. Salesforce's offerings include both on-site and off-site opportunities, providing employees with choices that align with their schedules and preferences.

People working at workplace | Pexels | Photo by fauxels

The digital age brings a shift towards online volunteering opportunities. Approximately 86% of companies with over $2 billion in revenue offered online volunteering in 2022, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year. Virtual volunteering, ranging from teaching to offering professional skills pro bono, provides flexibility and accessibility, aligning with the evolving nature of work.

While workplace wellness programs face scrutiny for their impact on employee contentment, employee volunteering programs stand out. Studies reveal that volunteering is the only benefit of improving well-being by eliciting a sense of purpose, success, recovery, and social resourcefulness. Workers participating in workplace volunteering and purpose programs are 52% less likely to leave their companies, emphasizing the tangible positive outcomes of these initiatives.

Creating accessible volunteering programs is crucial for success. Employers should consider the varied needs and preferences of their workforce, ensuring that participation is easy and intentional. Salesforce's Bulchandani highlights the importance of ease, frictionlessness, and intentionality in designing programs for the new world of work.

Corporate trends indicate a rising focus on employee engagement programs incorporating volunteering. Benevity's 2024 State of Corporate Volunteering report reveals that 94% of companies with employee engagement programs include volunteering, showcasing a significant increase from the previous year. The integration of volunteering aligns with companies' efforts to strengthen connections with their workforce.

