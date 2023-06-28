New Law Promises Greater Safety for Pregnant Workers and Protection of Their Workplace Rights

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) was put into effect on June 27 marking a momentous achievement in the ongoing struggle for workplace equality and women's rights. This federal law now requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant and postpartum employees, extending greater safeguards to millions of individuals, CBS News reported.

By building upon the foundation set by the existing Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA), the PWFA aims to rectify its shortcomings and strengthen the rights of pregnant workers.

Also Read: Pepsi Rolls Out Colachup, Its Limited-Edition Cola-Flavored Ketchup. Yay Or Nay?

Source: GettyImages | Daniel Berehulak Staff

A Decade in the Making: The Path to the PWFA

The PWFA represents the culmination of a decade-long campaign aimed at closing the gaps in civil rights laws that left pregnant workers exposed to discrimination and inadequate accommodations. Its initial introduction in Congress dates back to 2012 and has since been reintroduced in subsequent legislative sessions to raise awareness and gather support.

Key advocacy organizations such as A Better Balance played a pivotal role in collaborating with Congress to develop the law, contributing to its bipartisan backing and eventual passage in December 2022.

Also Read: How 'Granfluencers' Are Living Their Lives To The Fullest and Impacting The Creator Economy

Source: GettyImages | Angel Valentin Stringer

Also Read: Student Loan Repayment To Resume In October, Confirms Education Department

While the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA) enacted over 40 years ago marked a significant milestone in combating pregnancy discrimination at the workplace, it had its limitations, allowing discriminatory practices to persist due to the lack of clear accommodations for pregnant workers. The absence of reasonable accommodations often forms the core of pregnancy discrimination cases, resulting in adverse consequences for both pregnant employees and their unborn children.

The PWFA seeks to rectify this issue by fortifying the protections provided by the PDA, ensuring that pregnant workers no longer face the dilemma of choosing between their well-being and their livelihoods.

Source: GettyImages | Ulet Ifansasti Stringer

The PWFA applies to employers with a workforce of 15 or more employees, encompassing various types of workers, including those paid hourly. It not only offers protections to pregnant employees but also extends coverage to individuals with associated medical conditions. This encompasses women undergoing fertility treatment, those experiencing postpartum depression and those who have undergone an abortion or pregnancy loss. The law's provisions regarding reasonable accommodations are intentionally broad, providing flexibility to address different scenarios based on the specific needs of pregnant workers.

Source: GettyImages | Leon Neal Staff

The implementation of the PWFA signifies a transformative shift in supporting the overall well-being of pregnant workers. The reasonable accommodations outlined in the law can have a profound effect on the health of both the mother and the baby. Strenuous work environments including night shifts, exposure to toxins and physically demanding tasks have been associated with heightened risks of complications such as miscarriage and preterm birth. By ensuring accommodations that address these risks, the PWFA aims to mitigate potential harm and foster healthier pregnancies for women in the workforce.

Resolving challenges through negotiation is essential when a specific accommodation request poses a significant burden on the company. Both the employer and employee should engage in constructive dialogue to explore alternative options that address the needs of the pregnant worker without excessively impacting the business. If a mutually satisfactory resolution cannot be reached through negotiation, the employee has the option to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (E.E.O.C.).

The E.E.O.C. plays a crucial role in enforcing anti-discrimination laws and can provide guidance and support in navigating the available legal options for pregnant workers facing challenges or discriminatory treatment.

The implementation of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act represents a significant milestone in the ongoing fight for workplace equality and the protection of pregnant workers' rights. With its comprehensive scope and emphasis on reasonable accommodations, the law aims to ensure that pregnant individuals no longer have to choose between their health and financial stability. By addressing gaps in existing legislation, the PWFA takes a vital step toward creating a more inclusive and supportive work environment for all.

More from MARKETREALIST

As SNAP Benefits Shrink, Budget Shoppers Are Buying Less, Relying On Food Banks

Johnny Depp To Donate $1 Million Defamation Settlement to Charities Close to His Heart