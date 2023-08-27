Name Charlize Theron Net Worth $170 Million Salary $2 Million Annual Income $40 Million Gender Female DOB August 7, 1975 Age 47 Years Nationality South African, American Profession Actor, Model, Film Producer, Spokesperson, Film director

What is Charlize Theron's net worth?

Charlize Theron, a South African-born actress, model, and producer, also endorses brands like Raymond Weil and Christian Dior to earn a net worth of $170 Million. Income from all sources combined position her as one of the highest-paid figures in showbiz, with an annual income that frequently exceeds $30-40 million.

Theron was learning ballet dancing when she moved to Milan to pursue a career in modeling after her mother shot and killed her father in self-defence. She continued learning ballet but had to give up after a leg injury and move to Hollywood as an actor. Theron was noticed by an agent while arguing in a bank, and her first lead role came in 1997 with "The Devil's Advocate".

Image Source: Marilla Sicilia/Getty Images

Charlize Theron's income per movie and annually

Charlize Theron's versatility and broad audience appeal allow her to command anything between $12 million and $18 million per movie. This compensation can fluctuate based on factors like the movie's budget and her role's significance. Her annual income depends on the number of projects she takes on and the extent of her endorsement agreements as per The Parade.

Image Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Earnings From Various Films

Fast & Furious 10: $18 Million

The Old Guard: $16 Million

Bombshell": $15 Million

Atomic Blonde: $13 Million

Mad Max: Fury Road: $10 Million

Snow White and the Huntsman: $7 Million

The Italian Job: $3 Million

Monster: $2 Million

Endorsements

Among major brands, Dior recognized her appeal and signed an 11-year deal with Theron, rumored to be worth $5 million per year, amounting to a remarkable total of $55 million.

Image Source: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Real estate and other assets

Charlize Theron's main residence is a Spanish-style mansion in Hollywood Hills that she purchased in 1998 for $1.65 million. A year later, she bought another Hollywood Hills property for $3 million, followed by her $1.8 million West Hollywood home in 2005, which she listed for sale at $1.9 million in 2020.

In 2007, Theron invested $2.75 million in a 2,350-square-foot two-storeyed penthouse apartment within the Broadway Hollywood Lofts but later sold it at a loss for $1.75 million to the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix.

Personal Life

Charlize Theron, born on August 7, 1975, in Benoni, South Africa, is an only child who grew up near Johannesburg on her family's farm. Theron has never been married and has maintained that she never intends to. But she is a mother to two adopted children Jackson and August.

Image Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Theron embraces her evolving appearance and aging process, expressing her contentment with it. She has also responded to speculation about her facelift by saying that she is just ageing.

Awards

In 2004, Charlize Theron won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in "Monster."

FAQ'S

Who is Charlize Theron’s husband?

Charlize Theron is currently not married. Her Ex-husbands are Stuart Townsend (2002–2009) and Sean Penn (2013–2015).

Who are Charlize Theron’s daughters?

Jackson Theron and August Theron.

What is Charlize Theron’s nationality?

Charlize Theron has dual citizenship in the United States and South Africa.

