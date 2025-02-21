ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected

This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative image showing a customer headed to a Costco warehouse (Cover image source: Pexels)
Representative image showing a customer headed to a Costco warehouse (Cover image source: Pexels)

Costco memberships are coveted among consumers not just for discounts but also for a generous return policy. In the age of social media, some shoppers have expressed shock at the kind of things that people are returning at Costco stores. The store allows its members to return almost anything, even years later, if it fails to satisfy their needs. While most members value and appreciate the policy, there are some who choose to abuse it. One such member tested the limits of the policy by trying to return a two-year-old, used bidet.

Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein
Representative image of a Costco store front (Image source: Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein)

TikTok creator Valerie Nicole (@valll_nicole) shared the story of the controversial return in a now-deleted video shared on the platform. The creator documented the entire ordeal when her acquaintance returned the used bidet. In her video, the two Costco members could be seen standing in the parking of the store with the old item. “She is returning a used Costco bidet,” the creator said before going into the store, according to the Daily Dot. 

 

The video showed the woman taking the bidet out of the cart and handing it over to a Costco employee, who bagged it. After successfully making the return, the duo went into the toilet section of the store to get a new one. “This is what I want,” one of the women said pointing at a KOHLER bidet which was on sale for $119.99. “Look at the toilet. It’s gorgeous," the creator said in the deleted video.

While the two members felt like they had accomplished something, viewers felt that they were abusing the privilege that members get. “So when Costco gets more strict on their return policy and you get mad please remember this video. This is why we can’t have nice things,” one viewer wrote according to Daily Dot's report.

This wasn't the only time when a Costco member attempted a disgusting return. According to a report by the U.S. Sun, a couple of Redditors had pulled the same move by returning a bidet that was too dirty to touch.

Representative image of a bidet (Image by Stefano Ferrario from Pixabay)
Representative image of a bidet (Image source: Stefano Ferrario from Pixabay)

In the now-deleted Reddit post, the members claimed the seat did not "meet expectations" after their use of "number 1 and number 2", so they decided to return it. "We rarely return anything. We returned the two-year-old bidet," the member wrote. They further mentioned that one of the reasons behind the return was that the bidet was extremely hard to clean. They even wrote that it had "Dried feces caked" on it.  

The post further added that the return went through successfully despite the condition of the bidet, and they got a complete refund. Surprisingly, the Redditor claimed that no questions were asked and the product wasn't even looked at before the return. "My wife asked, don't you want to look inside the carton? The answer: No," the member recalled according to the report.

It was understandable that an employee may not want to look at a bidet caked with feces but it turns out that Cosctco's return policy does not require them to either. As per the retailer's return policy, a full refund is promised for certain items with no questions asked, if customers are not satisfied.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
13 minutes ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
1 hour ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.
5 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
Another TikTok creator also found out that there was something fishy in the product.
6 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
"How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video. 
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
NEWS
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
She was seen wearing a New York sweatshirt and a pair of black pants with boots.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
NEWS
'Price is Right' player awkwardly rolls her eye at Drew Carey after he forgot one major thing
The contestant suggested that Carey wasn't going to let her have the card.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
NEWS
'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do
As per Closer Weekly, Harvey is now being compared to former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan Altima — then jumps on the model in wild TV moment
The player couldn't hold her excitement after winning one of the toughest games on the show.
2 days ago
Drew Carey once took 'Price is Right' to 'The Ellen Show' in a crossover no one saw coming
NEWS
Drew Carey once took 'Price is Right' to 'The Ellen Show' in a crossover no one saw coming
Carey and DeGeneres are both comedians who have turned hosts for their respective shows.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues serious warning to anyone who bought broccoli: "You might not be alive..."
The TikTok creator warned her viewers to throw out any broccoli bought in the past two months.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think they're 'scamming us' by giving the same car away — 5 nights in a row
Fans debated the mathematical possibility of something like this happening and questioned the odds.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec calls a product 'crap' — but still wants to 'invest in it somehow'
Trujillo admitted that the product wasn't patented and that was a major red flag for sharks.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
NEWS
Mark Cuban offers 6-figure deal to founders whose pitched involved pranking the 'Shark Tank' judges
The entrepreneurs even pitched a snack hat, which was a plate that people could wear.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant screams and jumps on Drew Carey and Neil Patrick Harris in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant screams and jumps on Drew Carey and Neil Patrick Harris in bizarre moment
The excited contestant nearly took out the host and wrestled the celebrity guest to the floor.
4 days ago
Ex ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer reveals how Pat Sajak was behind the scenes: "When I met him..."
NEWS
Ex ‘Wheel of Fortune’ announcer reveals how Pat Sajak was behind the scenes: "When I met him..."
Rich Fields is one of the few lucky ones to introduce both Barker and Sajak on TV. 
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tears up and had to 'stop the show' after contestant's wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tears up and had to 'stop the show' after contestant's wild answer
The host had to stop the timer in the Fast Money round to recover from the shock.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey meeting Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' had fans saying the same thing
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey meeting Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' had fans saying the same thing
One can imagine how hilarious it was when the two iconic hosts shared the stage.
5 days ago