A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected

This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.

Costco memberships are coveted among consumers not just for discounts but also for a generous return policy. In the age of social media, some shoppers have expressed shock at the kind of things that people are returning at Costco stores. The store allows its members to return almost anything, even years later, if it fails to satisfy their needs. While most members value and appreciate the policy, there are some who choose to abuse it. One such member tested the limits of the policy by trying to return a two-year-old, used bidet.

Representative image of a Costco store front (Image source: Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein)

TikTok creator Valerie Nicole (@valll_nicole) shared the story of the controversial return in a now-deleted video shared on the platform. The creator documented the entire ordeal when her acquaintance returned the used bidet. In her video, the two Costco members could be seen standing in the parking of the store with the old item. “She is returning a used Costco bidet,” the creator said before going into the store, according to the Daily Dot.

‘That’s why Costco is more expensive…’: Viewers divided after woman returns used bidet at Costco https://t.co/8vRw0cqwQw pic.twitter.com/0yM3C7hYD1 — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) May 9, 2024

The video showed the woman taking the bidet out of the cart and handing it over to a Costco employee, who bagged it. After successfully making the return, the duo went into the toilet section of the store to get a new one. “This is what I want,” one of the women said pointing at a KOHLER bidet which was on sale for $119.99. “Look at the toilet. It’s gorgeous," the creator said in the deleted video.

While the two members felt like they had accomplished something, viewers felt that they were abusing the privilege that members get. “So when Costco gets more strict on their return policy and you get mad please remember this video. This is why we can’t have nice things,” one viewer wrote according to Daily Dot's report.

This wasn't the only time when a Costco member attempted a disgusting return. According to a report by the U.S. Sun, a couple of Redditors had pulled the same move by returning a bidet that was too dirty to touch.

Representative image of a bidet (Image source: Stefano Ferrario from Pixabay)

In the now-deleted Reddit post, the members claimed the seat did not "meet expectations" after their use of "number 1 and number 2", so they decided to return it. "We rarely return anything. We returned the two-year-old bidet," the member wrote. They further mentioned that one of the reasons behind the return was that the bidet was extremely hard to clean. They even wrote that it had "Dried feces caked" on it.

The post further added that the return went through successfully despite the condition of the bidet, and they got a complete refund. Surprisingly, the Redditor claimed that no questions were asked and the product wasn't even looked at before the return. "My wife asked, don't you want to look inside the carton? The answer: No," the member recalled according to the report.

It was understandable that an employee may not want to look at a bidet caked with feces but it turns out that Cosctco's return policy does not require them to either. As per the retailer's return policy, a full refund is promised for certain items with no questions asked, if customers are not satisfied.