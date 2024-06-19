Side Hustle Genius Reveals How He Generates Passive Income by Renting Out Websites

This TikTok user's secret weapon is building simple, one-to-five-page websites targeted towards local businesses.

No one likes the 9-to-5 work schedule. But there's a surprising source for passive income that can get you out of the everyday grind. TikTok creator Kyle (@websitelandlord) has gone viral for sharing his unconventional method for generating steady cash flow. Forget fancy apps or investing in cryptocurrency. His secret weapon is building simple, one-to-five-page websites targeting local businesses. Here's the ingenious part: Website Landlord doesn't operate these businesses himself.

Image Source: @websitelandlord | TikTok

Let's use his example of "Pittsburgh Towing.com". Website Landlord doesn't own a towing company, but when people call the number listed on the site, it goes to voicemail. Now comes the clever twist. Website Landlord contacts actual towing companies in Pittsburgh and proposes a deal—to take the calls coming through his website. To make it even more enticing, he offers a free trial week. After that, if the towing company is happy with the leads they receive, they can choose to keep using the site for a monthly fee, typically ranging from $500 to a whopping $2,000. Once the calls are automatically forwarded to the real towing company, Website Landlord's work is practically done. He just needs to manage the monthly payments—a pretty sweet deal!

Naturally, many viewers were skeptical. Comments like "How to get traffic?" flooded the video:

Image Source: @websitelandlord | TikTok

The video resonated with a wide range of TikTok users. Some remained unconvinced and criticized his idea, saying this way it rips off money from middle-class people.

Image Source: @websitelandlord | TikTok

One user also commented saying that if this really makes money and the course is designed for the creator to make money out of.

Image Source: @websitelandlord | TikTok

What can we learn from this? Website Landlord's method might not be a universal solution, but it highlights the power of creative thinking. It proves that generating income online doesn't require complex schemes or huge investments. Sometimes, the simplest solutions can be the most effective. He also assures them this is his bread and butter and offers a link in his bio to even more detailed videos go deeper into the process. If you're looking for a unique side hustle and have some basic website-building skills, this concept might be worth a closer look. Remember, do your research! Tailor the idea to your local market and the types of businesses that could benefit from this service.

Here are some additional points to consider:

Website building skills: While the websites are basic, you'll still need some knowledge of website creation platforms like Wix or Squarespace.

Local market research: Understand the local businesses in your area and identify those that might benefit from increased leads.

Competitive analysis: See if similar lead generation services exist in your area for these businesses.

Legalities: Brush up on local and national regulations regarding online advertising and service agreements.

The tale of Website Landlord demonstrates how, with a little creativity and work, you can establish a passive income stream that enables you to avoid the typical employment model.

