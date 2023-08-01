Solo Music Career, Jazzy Endorsements, His Own Brands and More: How Harry Styles Reached $120 Million Net Worth

Harry Styles rose to fame as part of the much-loved boyband One Direction in 2010. The English singer and songwriter has acted in films, including Nolan directorials. He is also known for his impeccable fashion sense and has launched several of his own brands. It comes as no surprise then the man is worth a lot.

In 2019, Harry Styles ranked second on the Sunday Times Rich List of Musicians under 30. Here's a look at Styles' various brand endorsements, enviable career, and his net worth.

What is Harry Styles' net worth?

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Styles' net worth is around $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to a series of hits and brand endorsements. After the One Direction split in 2015, the members went separate ways to build their solo careers. Just after a year of the split, Styles signed a solo contract with Columbia Records which was the same label behind their original band. He released his solo album after 11 months and it was received positively by both fans and critics.

Following the release, he embarked on a tour which was followed by another album, "Fine Line" which was released in 2019. He eventually became the richest member of the erstwhile band.

A look into Harry Styles' career

Image Source: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Since his debut in 2010, he has explored a lot of things. Styles made his acting debut in 2017 in the Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" and even produced a short-lived CBS sitcom called "Happy Together." His other films include "Eternals," "Don't Worry Darling," and "My Policeman."

However, it's his songs that make him the most of his fortunes. One of the five singles that were dropped in 2020, "Watermelon Sugar," became UK's top 10 single, peaking at number four as well as his first number-one in the US. Apart from being an extremely talented singer, he has also written a few songs. A famous song credited to Styles is Ariana Grande's song called, "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart."

Brand endorsements and real estate portfolio

Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Styles is known for his gender-fluid fashion. The artist became the face of Gucci in 2018. In 2022, he collaborated with Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele and created a line called HA HA HA.

In 2021, he launched his own lifestyle brand named Pleasing. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Harry said at the time, "I wanted to find a way to explore more ideas and have more opportunities to collaborate with people who were inspiring me; that’s how Pleasing was born." The brand sells serums, nail paints apparel, and other skincare products. The salary from his brand is currently not public but it's quite evident that it adds a lot to his net worth.

In 2022, Styles signed a deal with Apple and became the face of Apple's AirPods pro spatial audio campaign and famously donated his entire remuneration to the International Rescue Committee, which is an organization that was helping refugees in Ukraine.

The singer has two abodes in North London and also a loft apartment in Manhattan. He once owned a house in Los Angeles that he had bought for around $4 million at the time but sold for $3.175 million. The house was later completely remodeled, listed for $15 million and bought by Lizzo.

