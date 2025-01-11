ECONOMY & WORK
McDonald's customer became sick after eating a Big Mac. Then, she noticed something strange inside.

While some viewers on TikTok advised the woman to sue the fast food chain, others were divided.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the video showing the contaminated burger (Cover image source: TikTok/@fresaconcrema313)
Major fast food chains such as McDonald's and Subway are popular globally but are hit by allegations about their ingredients time and again. Although they aren't always known to be healthy options, McDonald's had to struggle after being blamed for an e.coli outbreak. Now, a woman has accused McDonald's of serving a burger that got her insanely sick. Taking to TikTok, @fresaconcrema313 shared some gory details of the unwanted things she found in her Big Mac.

Representative image of a McDonald's drive through sign (Photo by Jurij Kenda on Unsplash)
In the first clip shared by the customer, she detailed how she got sick after eating a burger from the fast food chain. She explained that she immediately got sick and came down with diarrhea, fever, and stomach discomfort after eating the BigMac. She then showed the food item involved. “When I came back to the container not much later, I [found] these little worms all in my Big Mac,” she said, zooming into the burger patty.

Screenshots showing the tiny worms in the burger patty (Image source: TikTok/@fresaconcrema313)
In the clip, it seemed like the burger patty was infested with tiny white worms or maggots. She continued. “There was about 10 more when I first opened it up, but I’m not gonna flip it over," the creator said. 

@fresaconcrema313 ♬ original sound - FresaConCrema313

 

In the comments section, several viewers expressed outrage over the negligence of McDonald's. Many accused the restaurant of not maintaining hygiene and quality standards while suggesting the creator sue the company. 

Screenshot of a comment asking the creator to sue (Image source: TikTok/@givnnv)
In a follow-up video with over 4.5 million views, the woman shared even more details of the maggot-infested burger. She showed the patty flipped over and this time even more maggots could be seen crawling all over it.

@fresaconcrema313 ♬ original sound - FresaConCrema313

 

While many viewers believed the restaurant was at fault, a large section refused to believe it. Many suggested that the burger must have been kept outside for a long time, as all maggots and larvae are killed during the cooking process. 

Screenshot of a comment expresseing suspicion (Image source: TikTok/@steph_mariles)
Meanwhile, some ex-workers and fellow customers suggested that it wasn't the first time and such cases have come up in the past as well. "Listen, I did a stint at McD’s when I was a teenager. Decades ago, mind you. I was going to make the biscuits one day and when I opened the bag it had maggots. They told me to use it - nope in," @transcend420 suggested. 

Screenshot of a comment mentioning a similar incident (Image source: TikTok/@freaky.zilla)
In the final follow-up, the creator shared a detailed timeline of events, refuting some of the accusations that viewers made in the previous posts. The woman showed how she got the burger, consumed it, and stored it for later. 

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the timeline of events (Image source TikTok/@fresaconcrema313)
She explained that the stomach problems occurred immediately after eating the burger so she kept it back in the container and wrapped it in a plastic bag to throw away. She says it was the same day when she got back to her car to take a look if the burger was the root of her problems. It was then that she discovered the maggots. She even showed around her car to prove that there were no flies, so the maggots or the larvae were in the meat or the sauce of the burger. 

@fresaconcrema313 ♬ original sound - FresaConCrema313

 

Nevertheless, she mentions that she is sending the burger to the health department and an investigation is expected. For more updates, follow @fresaconcrema313 on TikTok.

