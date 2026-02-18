BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably

He suggested some changes to be made to the 401(k) scheme to help Americans save more.

Americans may soon have to deal with a retirement crisis - several people do not have the amount of money required for a comfortable retirement. According to billionaire BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the problem is only going to get worse as Gen-Xers start to retire. Fink has long expressed concerns about the American retirement system, as rising life expectancy will see that system fail in a matter of years. However, there might be some solutions.

Fink expressed his concern in his 2025 annual shareholders' letter, as per a report in Fortune. It turns out that BlackRock had surveyed 1,000 Americans, asking them what they thought was a comfortable amount of money to have saved for retirement. The average answer was roughly $2.1 million, which took the company’s CEO by surprise. Not only did people not have that kind of money saved, but even those nearing retirement don't possess that hefty amount.

“When we took the average of those responses, it was just over $2 million—$2,089,000, to be exact. That’s a lot. More than I was expecting. And almost no one is close. Even Gen-Xers, the oldest of whom will start retiring in five years, are falling short. In fact, 62% have saved less than $150,000,” he wrote.

“The problem will only get harder and nastier as the oldest Gen-Xers start to retire. They're the first generation primarily dependent on 401(k)s. And the 401(k) trend is growing with Millennials and Gen Z. Their employers need to offer solutions that turn their savings into predictable income,” the BlackRock CEO added.

While this is a serious concern, Fink also revealed how 401(k)s and pension funds can help Americans save up more money. “Private assets like real estate and infrastructure can lift returns and protect investors during market downturns. Pension funds have invested in these assets for decades, but 401(k)s haven't. It’s one reason why pensions typically outperform 401(k)s by about 0.5% each year,” Fink explained. The situation doesn't get better when housing affordability allows people to dig into their 401(k)s.

“Half a percent doesn't sound huge, but it adds up over time. BlackRock estimates that over 40 years, an extra 0.5% in annual returns results in 14.5% more money in your 401(k). It’s enough to fund nine more years of retirement, helping you stop working on your own terms. Or, put another way, private assets just bought you nine extra years hanging out with your grandkids. If private assets perform so well, why aren't they in your 401(k)? One major reason is that it's unfamiliar territory for the 401(k) providers who select the investments offered in your plan,” he added.

There is data that backs up Fink’s concern for the future of American retirement. The Fortune report states that around half of U.S. households approaching retirement age (in their 50s and 60s) have no money saved in a 401(k) or IRA, as per data from the Federal Reserve.

