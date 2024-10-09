ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Billy Joel willingly loses $20,000 in each concert — ensuring the front row isn't always just for the rich

Typically the front rows of arenas are filled by those who are the wealthiest, while more enthusiastic fans are pushed to the back.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Taylor Hill/Wireimage)
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Taylor Hill/Wireimage)

We are living in a world where concert tickets are sold at inflated prices giving wealthy individuals VIP access to pop icons that common fans can't afford. Then there are artists like Billy Joel who happily refrain from selling first-row tickets so that real fans can be closer to them. The legendary musician revealed that he started doing so in 2014 and told Billboard, "They make the best audience, they make the most noise, they’re the most enthusiastic. It’s just hard to get to them anymore. I tell the audience every night, ‘I hope you didn’t pay more than face value on that ticket, because we ain’t worth more than that, and you ain’t gonna get any more than that.'"

 

Typically the front rows of arenas are filled by those who are the wealthiest rather than the ones who are truly passionate about the music. Historically this has been true for all events with sitting arrangements, however, in recent years more standing concerts have also started segregating audience members based on the ticket prices that they can afford. While there's a good chance that promoters came up with this idea instead of artists, there are very few who actually resist. 

"My theory is there’s a lot of tax revenue in those secondary ticket markets, these guys selling tickets for $500 to $1,000 gotta pay tax on it, and a lot more goes to the government than there would be based on my ticket prices. So why should they enforce the scalping laws," Joel added.

Image Source: Getty Images | KMazur
Image Source: Getty Images | KMazur

Billy Joel is one of those very few people who doesn't believe in selling front-row tickets. "Our tickets are cheap, under $100, some in the $80s, the highest is about $150," he told Billboard at the time. "I’d look down and see rich people sitting there, I call 'em 'gold-chainers' sitting there puffing on a cigar, 'entertain me, piano man.' They don’t stand up, make noise, [they just] sit there with their bouffant-haired girlfriend lookin’ like a big shot. I kinda got sick of that, who the (heck) are these people, where are the real fans?" he added. 

Joel said that now he holds those tickets and later sends his road crew out to the back when the audience arrives so that they can bring people from the worst seats to the front row. "This way you’ve got people in the front row that are really happy to be there, real fans," he added. According to IMDb, Joel Loses almost $20,000 per concert by not selling the front-row seats.

 

In an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live Joel talked about how he loves to play for young people, "They make the best audience; they are the most enthusiastic, and they cheer wholeheartedly," he said. Claiming to be one of the people who were escorted to the front row, a user called @notelpatss commented, "In 2003, I was one of those kids! A man stopped me, asked me where my seats were, and then personally escorted my boyfriend and me to the front row! One of the best nights of my life."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
YouTuber says he overtook Elon Musk as world's richest man for 7 minutes and almost got jailed
ECONOMY & WORK
YouTuber says he overtook Elon Musk as world's richest man for 7 minutes and almost got jailed
The YouTuber called Fosh demonstrated how easy it was to set up a business and pull the plug on it.
51 minutes ago
Billy Joel willingly loses $20,000 in each concert — ensuring the front row isn't always just for the rich
ECONOMY & WORK
Billy Joel willingly loses $20,000 in each concert — ensuring the front row isn't always just for the rich
Typically the front rows of arenas are filled by those who are the wealthiest, while more enthusiastic fans are pushed to the back.
3 hours ago
Retired Michigan couple win $26 million lottery by finding a legal loophole. Then, Hollywood called
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Michigan couple win $26 million lottery by finding a legal loophole. Then, Hollywood called
The couple lived a quiet life and raised six children while running a convenience store before retiring.
6 hours ago
Lottery winner shares the 'embarrassing' way he lost $1 million and it's a key finance lesson for all
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner shares the 'embarrassing' way he lost $1 million and it's a key finance lesson for all
While most lottery winners are wise with their prize, some of them end up losing it all.
18 hours ago
The most valuable thing on Earth still remains a mystery to many — it costs $62 trillion for one gram
ECONOMY & WORK
The most valuable thing on Earth still remains a mystery to many — it costs $62 trillion for one gram
It can only be manufactured using CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC).
1 day ago
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
ECONOMY & WORK
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
The discovery left viewers stunned but many of them had a complaint to make.
1 day ago
This tiny NYC apartment's monthly rent is making our jaws drop. Oh yes, it has no bedroom either
ECONOMY & WORK
This tiny NYC apartment's monthly rent is making our jaws drop. Oh yes, it has no bedroom either
"So they’re pricing a ‘no bedroom’ like a 2 bedroom… got it!"
1 day ago
Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag
ECONOMY & WORK
Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag
Back in 2022, the actress was seen buying coffee for people in the queue behind her.
1 day ago
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
COSTCO
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
A British Columbia member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the item.
2 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
Her great-grandfather had first gifted it to her grandmother over 70 years ago.
2 days ago
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
ECONOMY & WORK
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
Roth sold the iconic photo at an auction for 180 Ether to 3F Music, a music studio.
2 days ago
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
ECONOMY & WORK
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
Janet Valenti wanted to get the money as anybody would but the unfortunate fate of the ticket barred her from claiming the money for thirty-one years. 
2 days ago
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
WALMART
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
The customer in a video explained how Walmart is pressuring customers into "downloading the app and getting the membership".
3 days ago
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
ECONOMY & WORK
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
Sadler said while the anchor's job was a dream come true for her, the pay gap was too hard for her to swallow.
4 days ago
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
The notes with printing errors tend to be worth way more than the face value.
4 days ago
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
"I would have went McMissing with extra sauce"
5 days ago
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
ECONOMY & WORK
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
Her low-profile approach also stands in contrast to Bezos’s high-visibility commitments.
6 days ago
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
ECONOMY & WORK
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
In 2022, a Kentucky woman claimed that picking up a dollar bill from the ground nearly killed her.
6 days ago
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
WALMART
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
6 days ago
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
ECONOMY & WORK
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
Choe shared the story of his multimillion windfall in an episode of CNBC’s The Filthy Rich Guide.
7 days ago