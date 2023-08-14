Having sold over 150 million records worldwide, Billy Joel, 74, stands among the highest-selling music artists ever. His career peaked in the 1970s and '80s, marked by a series of hit albums and timeless singles that have secured their status as iconic tracks. More recently, he drew loud cheers from the crowd during his third joint show titled “Two Icons, One Night” with the pop and rock queen Stevie Nicks, 75, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. They are set to perform together again on August 19 at Geha Field, Arrowhead.

How much is Billy Joel worth?

The American singer and songwriter boasts a net worth of over $200 million ($225 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and $230 million, per CA Knowledge).

Image Source: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images

Career highlights

In 1967, Joel departed from The Echoes, later renamed The Lost Souls, and joined the band The Hassles. Despite their signing with United Artists Records, their output, comprising singles and albums, failed to gain significant traction. Joel and drummer Jon Small left in 1969, forming the duo Attila. Their eponymous album was released in July 1970 but was short-lived due to Joel's affair with Small's wife, Elizabeth.

Joel embarked on a solo career in 1971 under Family Productions, releasing his debut solo album "Cold Spring Harbor" (1971). Though not a hit, he captured Columbia Records' attention, leading to albums like "Piano Man" (1973), "Streetlife Serenade" (1974), and "Turnstiles" (1976). His mainstream breakthrough came with "The Stranger" (1977), selling over 10 million copies and producing hits like "Just the Way You Are," "Only the Good Die Young," and "She's Always a Woman." His subsequent albums include "52nd Street" (1978), "Glass Houses" (1980), "The Nylon Curtain" (1982), "An Innocent Man" (1983), "The Bridge" (1986), "Storm Front" (1989), and "River of Dreams" (1993).

From June 2017 to June 2018, Billy Joel's earnings amounted to $45 million, while he brought in $50 million between 2017 and 2019.

Billy Joel has been staging monthly performances at Madison Square Garden since 2014. During these residencies that span years, he earns a minimum of $2 million for each show at MSG. Impressively, between 2014 and 2019, Joel amassed a substantial $150 million in earnings, which encompasses his 2019 New Year's show, generating $4.6 million, according to Invest Records.

Joel overcame his aversion to lending his music to advertisements over time, and his songs began to feature in ads for GAP (“Just The Way You Are”); Merrill Lynch’s Bank of America (“My Life”); and New York State tourism (“New York State of Mind”), per Joel's official website.



Awards and achievements

Billy Joel secured his first Grammy Award for Album of the Year with "52nd Street" in 1978. In 1979, he clinched his second Grammy, this time for Record of the Year, with the song "Just the Way You Are."

His accomplishments continued in 1993 when he was honored with a place on the Madison Square Garden Walk of Fame, followed by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.

In 2003, both "The Stranger" and "52nd Street," albums by Billy Joel, earned spots on Rolling Stone's compilation of the Greatest Albums of All Time. For his profound influence on American culture and the arts, Billy Joel was recognized with the Kennedy Center Honors in 2013.

Billy Joel has purchased and sold impressive properties in various locations, including Florida and Long Island, New York. Notably, he humorously refers to himself as the "realtor to the stars." For instance, in 2002, he bought a 14-acre mansion called Middlesea on Centre Island, Oyster Bay, New York, which he expanded to 26 acres with added purchases. The property features a helipad, beach house, and pools. In 2014, he acquired two side-by-side properties covering 4 acres in Manalapan, Florida, and later sold the mansion for $10.3 million in 2020. Additionally, he bought a New York City townhouse in 2006, which his ex-wife sold in 2011 for $12.9 million.

The singer of "New York State of Mind" is currently selling his Long Island home for an impressive $49 million, according to Architectural Digest. Reports indicate that Joel has resided in this waterfront mansion for over two decades, making the decision to part with it all the more intriguing, given its luxurious amenities and grandeur. This mansion spans 20,000 square feet within a 26-acre property, conveniently located near Oyster Bay Harbor which includes a bowling alley, spa, helipad, indoor pool, floating dock, and a guest house.

