McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton

The former US President is known for visiting the fast food chain's outlets for campaigning.

Bill Clinton is one of the few world leaders who stand out for the achievements as well as controversies during their tenure. That's why it wasn't surprising that employees at a McDonald's in Georgia were excited when he walked into the outlet. The former president was spotted ordering a burger while sporting a USA jumper, according to the Daily Express, US.

A video posted on social media platforms like X showed the former US President, greeting the employees and posing for pictures while encouraging people in the swing state to vote for Kamala Harris in November. But the meeting took a hilarious turn when one of the workers confused Clinton with President Joe Biden, and asked, "Are you Joe?"

The former president was seen wearing a casual outfit as he walked up to the counter, and everybody else who recognized him started clicking pictures. The viral interaction was later posted by Clinton's Deputy Chief of Staff Angel Ureña. "The boss was stumping for @KamalaHarris in Georgia and had to stop by the old stomping grounds, @McDonalds," Ureña wrote.

Absolutely BRUTAL moment for Bill Clinton as a McDonalds employee confuses him for ‘Joe’ Biden while out on the campaign trail for Kamala 😂pic.twitter.com/7G6CRh0Rh2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 14, 2024

This wasn't the first time he was seen in a McDonald's during a presidential campaign. He notably went to McDonald's during his run for president as well, and the move was so popular that a plaque was created in his honor at a location in Little Rock Arkansas. "You know, it was a regular thing of mine when I was a private citizen, so maybe I'll do it some more now," he said at the time, according to the Toledo Blade.

Clinton's love for McDonald's was also portrayed in a sketch on "Saturday Night Live," where comedian Phil Hartman playing ex-president, joked about eating other customers' food. While the former president doesn't go to the fast food joints as much as he used to, he still loves the burger chain.

They all look half dead so I can understand the confusion 🤣🤣🤣 — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) October 14, 2024

Many users reacted to the post and talked about the hilarious interaction. "A reminder that Bill Clinton is four years younger than Joe Biden," @whoismrzero wrote, while @UrbanSamurai87 added, "First girl 'Whats the president name?' 2nd girl 'Are you Joe? Mr. Joe?' lmao Not only does the average person not have a clue of the political climate, but they are more than likely voting."

"The harder they try the funnier it gets. Varsity jacket style with USA on the back? Vote for us please, vote for us. We'll wear whatever you want and do whatever you ask if you vote for us," read another comment by @_Bull_.

Bill Clinton speaks at The Clinton Global Initiative Winter Meeting | Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Lending his support to Kamala Harris, the former President said, “Uniting people and building, being repairers of the breach, as Isaiah says, those are the things that work,” Clinton said as he spoke to Peach State voters and organizers," he said. "Blaming, dividing, demeaning — they get you a bunch of votes at election time, but they don’t work."

The American politician was the 42nd President of the United States for two straight terms from 1993 to 2001 and has a combined net worth of $120 million with his wife Hillary Clinton.