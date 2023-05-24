Beyonce and Jay Z Buy California's Most Expensive Home For a Whopping $200 Million

Beyonce and Jay Z broke all the records when they bought their new California house. The power couple bought a lavish Malibu mega-mansion for a staggering $200 million making it the most expensive home ever sold in the state of California and the second most expensive home ever sold in the USA.

Jay Z, 53, and Beyonce, 41, also have a mansion in the swanky Bel Air neighborhood, and this time they took the record from the venture capitalist Marc Andreessen who bought a home next door for $177 million in 2021.

The most expensive real estate deal, however, was made by hedge fund giant Ken Griffin in 2019 when he bought an apartment in Central Park in New York City for $238 million.

According to Daily Mail, Beyonce plans on finishing her Renaissance World Tour and returning to her new luxury home located on the 8-acre bluff adjacent to the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area also known as the Billionaire's Row.

The Power Couple and Their Mega Mansion

Jay Z & Beyonce just purchased a new home for $200 Million making it the most expensive home purchase in California history. The home is 30,000 sqft. The couple own a $100M estate in Bel air 20 miles up the street. pic.twitter.com/eUJNwU08jA — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) May 19, 2023

The home is an architectural jewel, to say the least. Designed by Tadao Ando, a Japanese master architect, the house is built on 30,000 sq ft land. The house was owned and built by William Bell, who is a renowned art collector. It took Bell almost 15 years to build the all-concrete structure, as reported by TMZ.

It has been reported that the house was first listed at a hefty $295 million but the family of five was able to get a good deal. The oceanfront home was never on the market and had only been shown to a selected group of buyers, according to NY Post. Developed by Dean McKillen, the home sits on two acres of land high up the hills.

The property features four outdoor swimming pools, a spa, and a wellness center with panoramic bulletproof glass windows on all sides. Other amenities include a media room, multiple outdoor entertaining areas, a full-sized basketball court, and many staff quarters. The luxurious property also features 15 car garages.

It was also reported by Page Six that the couple paid the entire amount in cash.

Jay Z and Beyonce's Bel Air Mansion

The Bel Air Mansion is the epitome of luxury and featured four pools, eight bedrooms, and 11 bathrooms as well as an expansive kitchen and living area with custom-made fixtures from Italy, as per E! News. The standout feature of the estate is the rooftop helipad.

The home was designed by master architect Paul McClean and has multiple water features including a set of floating trees near the entry. Other amenities include a separate gaming room and also a basketball court.

Beyonce has a net worth of around $500 million while Jay-Z has $2.5 billion to his name, as per Page Six. Apart from this Queen Bey is also the owner of a house in East Hampton, NYC, a house in New Orleans, and a condo in NYC, as per Square Yards.

Other Expensive Homes Owned By Celebrities

1. George Clooney- His Villa Oleandra is a perfect mix of its original charm and today's contemporary amenities. Constructed during the 18th Century on the banks of Lake Como, the house is worth a staggering $100 million.

2. George Lucas- The famed director bought a 4700-acre Skywalker ranch in 1974 and spent a whopping $100 million renovating and updating it, over the years. The property includes several buildings and a 300-seat theatre with a garden and a 2 storey library.

3. Oprah Winfrey- Oprah's Monecito, CA 42-acre estate is nothing short of a visual marvel. The home features a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, a theater, and multiple terraces. The house is very famous in the real estate enthusiast community for its unique design.