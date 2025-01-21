ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer

Mistakes don't usually win you points on game shows but this situation was as unique as it gets.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: Instagram | @iamsteveharveytv)
Screenshots showing the contestants and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: Instagram | @iamsteveharveytv)

Contestants on “Family Feud” are known to come up with weird answers which surprisingly do show up on the board. But at times they respond with things that even the quick-witted Steve Harvey can only describe as stupid. Although such responses don't win anything and embarrass the players, sometimes even stupid answers hit the mark. During an episode aired in July 2023 as per TV Insider, the contestant called Glenn faced a question, “Name something that might be described as hot-hot-hot.” A couple of obvious answers such as “chili peppers” and “hot sauce/salsa,” were already on the board. But Glenn couldn't think of objects and his thought process revolved around people prompting him to say the name of popular musician Kelly Clarkson in response. The only problem was that he mispronounced her name and said, “Kelly Clarkston.” He said the same thing when Harvey asked him to repeat his answer.

Screenshot showing Glenn answering
Screenshot showing Glenn answering "Kelly Clarkston" on "Family Feud" (Image source: Instagram | @iamsteveharveytv)

Kelly Clarkston came to his mind as she is someone considered attractive enough to be described as hot. The top answer on the digital board was “people” and Glenn got maximum points for his answer. This is despite Harvey saying, “You’re the best worst player I’ve ever seen.” The clip of the moment was uploaded on Instagram and fans of the show didn’t shy away from sharing their opinions.

“I had to google 2 see who is kelly clark-ston I don't if this is the good person what google gave me,” a user @kruger_krug24 commented. The reaction from the audience in the studio was a round of laughter in the studio, as expected. Even though he mispronounced the celebrity's name, the contestant managed to bag a significant number of points.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

Mispronounced words are one thing but having an accent that the host struggles to understand creates a completely different set of issues on the show. In such scenarios, the contestant might be saying the correct answer but their accent might leave the host puzzled. That’s what happened with some of the contestants from Africa who had come to participate in the popular game show.

In one of the games, Harvey went over to one of the families and asked a contestant named Thato, “What’s the worst thing that can happen at a wedding?” She answered, “No food.” Some may believe that there is nothing wrong with that answer but the veteran host clarified that food is not served at a wedding, it is served at the reception. He then went over to the next member of the family and asked the same question.

 

He expected something other than the name of a food item but the contestant, Reabestwe, answered, “There is no pasta.” Or at least that’s what Harvey thought he said. As he explained again that food is not served at a wedding, the contestant said, “How do I put this? The preacher.” Harvey then realized that he was saying “pastor” and not “pasta,” and that he had walked into an awkward yet hilarious situation.

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer
