Report Reveals Return-to-Office Costs, Equivalent to a Month's Grocery; Internet Can't Agree More

Several companies have enforce return to office (RTO) mandates forcing workers to come back.

While some companies are still allowing remote work, a majority across the world has already enforced mandates for workers to return to the office. While supporters of remote work have argued the benefits, companies have often expressed their dislike towards it.

A recent report from Fortune suggests that workers are spending money worth about a month’s groceries as they to return to office. Citing the same, TikTok creator Morgan (@resumeofficial) made a strong case for why remote work is better.

Resume writer and an advocate of remote work, Morgan talked about how employees are spending about $561 to return to their desks. Citing the article in the background, Morgan says that “executives have admitted they don’t have data to support going back to the office, but they’re still comfortable having you spend $561 a month on it.”

She then says that companies often talk about culture as a justification for calling workers back. However, Morgan argues that taking away people’s flexibility and forcing them to spend more money ends up making them feel more burned down and stressed.

She further says that employers need to care about this because if they don’t it costs them big time. In the background, she cites another article that says it is costing companies about $8.8 trillion globally due to poor employee engagement.

She then goes on to explain that there are three types of workers in a company. The first are the thrivers who are less stressed and burned out. The second group is the quiet quitter who are burnt out but they just do their job and leave. The third group that Morgan describes are the loud quitters who cause problems at work because they feel they have been wronged by the company.

Pointing to the article, she says people go from thriving to loud quitters when the trust between the employee and the employer is severed. She then says nothing severs trust more than the employers calling workers back to the office because they don’t trust them.

The comment section of the video was probably the best example that elucidates the resentment and frustration of workers, proving the findings of Better Up research right. One viewer (@daninr248) wrote how a return to office (RTO) mandate changed her family life. She said her husband had been working remotely for four years after which he was suddenly called back to office. She says he helped her with homeschooling and more, all of which is going to change.

Meanwhile, several employees added to the finding of the extra costs. Many said that they found the $561 to be quite low as they were spending much more than that. One viewer (@pizzapattingten) said their gas triples when they are commuting to work and more money is lost when the time spent to travel is factored in. Morgan added to this saying that the situation for those moonlighting may be worse.

Meanwhile, a few viewers who claimed to be employers argued in favor of RTO mandates. Viewer (@archinect) said that employers must show clear data that says working from home is 100% less productive. To this Morgan replied that their team may not be happy with their leadership as a motivated and appreciated team is always more productive.

