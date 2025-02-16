'Price is Right' player picks up Drew Carey and swings him around in one of the craziest TV moments

Fans complained that Carey maybe getting too old to take all the physicality during celebrations.

Drew Carey is a popular host and is usually very kind and supportive of contestants. He is always happy to celebrate with winners, even if it means having to endure pain due to overzealous players. One such winner went overboard, picked up, and swung Carey around after winning a brand-new car, triggering criticism from his fans.

In the episode, the player named Ethan was playing the game "One Away" with a brand new Dodge Hornet on the line. In the game, the player is shown five digits representing the fake price of the car. Each digit is one number away, up or down, from the correct number and the player has to correctly move the digits up and down to get the correct number.

They then ask the "Oh, Mighty Sound Effects Lady" if they have got one, two, three, or all the numbers right. If the player gets all the digits right, they win the game or if they get at least one digit right, they get another chance to change the numbers. The best outcome in this game is to get five right answers in a row.

For Ethan's game, he was given the number 44161 as the fake price of the car. Carey explained that since it was a special episode, there was a bonus for him. If he got all five numbers right in one go, he would win the car and the cash equalling the price of it. Ethan then went on to change the displayed number to 345270 hoping it would be the price of the car. Carey then explained that he now had to "sincerely ask" the "Oh Mighty Sound Effects Lady" if the numbers were right, one by one.

For the first number, the sound effects lady returned the request with a car horn which meant it was correct. Ethan again prayed to the mighty sound effects lady for the second number which also turned out to be correct.

For the third number, Carey asked Ethan to stand up to the mighty sound effects lady. "All right lady, do have three numbers!?" the player yelled after which the lady responded with a loud and angry car horn. Now, for the fourth number, Carey asked Ethan to make up for the previous request and be nice. Turns out the player's fourth guess was also correct. For the last digit, Carey made Ethan kneel down to the mighty sound effects lady and pray to her for the answer.

To everyone's delight, the request was returned with a car horn which meant Ethan had won the Dodge Hornet and $35,270 in cash. The contestant dropped to the floor in joy, rolling from side to side. He then got up with Carey and went for a big hug only to pick him up and swing him around.

While the contestant was celebrating his win with the host, viewers weren't happy about it. Fans expressed how uncool it was to hurt the host in a Reddit thread, which started with a user writing, "I cringe every time someone jumps on Drew. Wrapping their legs around him. Today was awful. Looks painful for Drew to me?"

"Drew is 66 years old now, I’m sure that kind of stuff is pretty hard on him," @UnderwhelmingAF wrote."I get that they llooovvvvveeeee Drew and they're excited, but a little self control, people ffs!" @Brave_World2728 added.

"I think the audience should be told before taping to not jump on or pick up Drew! If they do, they lose everything they won. Somebody is going to seriously hurt him someday. Drew seems happy to hug or shake hands," @aggie81bearkat88 suggested.

Some suggested that there should be penalties for hurting the host as it could lead to some serious medical issues. "I read he has back issues as well. 💔 I understand people are excited but there are other ways to show it that don’t involve mauling Drew. They should be told that if you jump on him you will be disqualified. Period. I’m pretty sure they would be much better at controlling themselves," @janicedaisy recommended.