ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' player picks up Drew Carey and swings him around in one of the craziest TV moments

Fans complained that Carey maybe getting too old to take all the physicality during celebrations.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Carey kneeling with the contestant before being picked up (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswag92 Beastmode)
Screenshots showing Carey kneeling with the contestant before being picked up (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswag92 Beastmode)

Drew Carey is a popular host and is usually very kind and supportive of contestants. He is always happy to celebrate with winners, even if it means having to endure pain due to overzealous players. One such winner went overboard, picked up, and swung Carey around after winning a brand-new car, triggering criticism from his fans.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

In the episode, the player named Ethan was playing the game "One Away" with a brand new Dodge Hornet on the line. In the game, the player is shown five digits representing the fake price of the car. Each digit is one number away, up or down, from the correct number and the player has to correctly move the digits up and down to get the correct number.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

They then ask the "Oh, Mighty Sound Effects Lady" if they have got one, two, three, or all the numbers right. If the player gets all the digits right, they win the game or if they get at least one digit right, they get another chance to change the numbers. The best outcome in this game is to get five right answers in a row. 

Screenshot showing Ethan on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Ethan on The Price Is Right (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

For Ethan's game, he was given the number 44161 as the fake price of the car. Carey explained that since it was a special episode, there was a bonus for him. If he got all five numbers right in one go, he would win the car and the cash equalling the price of it. Ethan then went on to change the displayed number to 345270 hoping it would be the price of the car. Carey then explained that he now had to "sincerely ask" the "Oh Mighty Sound Effects Lady" if the numbers were right, one by one.

Screenshot showing Ethan's Numbers (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Ethan's Numbers (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

For the first number, the sound effects lady returned the request with a car horn which meant it was correct. Ethan again prayed to the mighty sound effects lady for the second number which also turned out to be correct.

For the third number, Carey asked Ethan to stand up to the mighty sound effects lady. "All right lady, do have three numbers!?" the player yelled after which the lady responded with a loud and angry car horn. Now, for the fourth number, Carey asked Ethan to make up for the previous request and be nice. Turns out the player's fourth guess was also correct. For the last digit, Carey made Ethan kneel down to the mighty sound effects lady and pray to her for the answer.

Screenshot showing Ethan and Carey kneeling down (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Ethan and Carey kneeling down (Image source: YouTube/ Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

To everyone's delight, the request was returned with a car horn which meant Ethan had won the Dodge Hornet and $35,270 in cash. The contestant dropped to the floor in joy, rolling from side to side. He then got up with Carey and went for a big hug only to pick him up and swing him around.

 

While the contestant was celebrating his win with the host, viewers weren't happy about it. Fans expressed how uncool it was to hurt the host in a Reddit thread, which started with a user writing, "I cringe every time someone jumps on Drew. Wrapping their legs around him. Today was awful. Looks painful for Drew to me?"

I cringe every time someone jumps on Drew. Wrapping their legs around him. Today was awful. Looks painful for Drew to me?
byu/Acceptable_Pool3681 inThePriceIsRight

 

"Drew is 66 years old now, I’m sure that kind of stuff is pretty hard on him," @UnderwhelmingAF wrote."I get that they llooovvvvveeeee Drew and they're excited, but a little self control, people ffs!" @Brave_World2728 added

Comment
byu/Acceptable_Pool3681 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

"I think the audience should be told before taping to not jump on or pick up Drew! If they do, they lose everything they won. Somebody is going to seriously hurt him someday. Drew seems happy to hug or shake hands," @aggie81bearkat88 suggested. 

Comment
byu/Acceptable_Pool3681 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

Some suggested that there should be penalties for hurting the host as it could lead to some serious medical issues. "I read he has back issues as well. 💔 I understand people are excited but there are other ways to show it that don’t involve mauling Drew. They should be told that if you jump on him you will be disqualified. Period. I’m pretty sure they would be much better at controlling themselves," @janicedaisy recommended.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player picks up Drew Carey and swings him around in one of the craziest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player picks up Drew Carey and swings him around in one of the craziest TV moments
Fans complained that Carey maybe getting too old to take all the physicality during celebrations.
3 hours ago
Steve Harvey shares a little too much about his underwear after 'Family Feud' player’s wild answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey shares a little too much about his underwear after 'Family Feud' player’s wild answer
Everyone has their own preferences but few people ever talk about this stuff on national TV.
5 hours ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant tackles announcer to the ground during her wild celebration
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant tackles announcer to the ground during her wild celebration
Drew Carey cares about his co-workers but he also doesn't hesitate to laugh at their expense.
8 hours ago
Former NFL star ends up losing home after his dream 'Shark Tank' deal went horribly wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
Former NFL star ends up losing home after his dream 'Shark Tank' deal went horribly wrong
It's a moment of happiness when someone gets a deal on the show but it doesn't always end well.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' model makes an absolute mess on set while revealing prize for contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model makes an absolute mess on set while revealing prize for contestant
The models on "The Price is Right" are usually quite adept at their jobs but mistakes happen.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model tells a contestant 'let me do my job here' — then he asks her out on a trip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model tells a contestant 'let me do my job here' — then he asks her out on a trip
The models on the show are usually nice to contestants but this was a confrontation.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to 'tear down' the set if one answer shows up on board
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to 'tear down' the set if one answer shows up on board
Steve Harvey really got agitated in this moment and he made no attempt to hide his feelings.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model ends up smashing the lights on stage while walking in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model ends up smashing the lights on stage while walking in awkward moment
Lancaster did regain her balance but she caused collateral damage to save herself from embarrassment.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant loses her balance while spinning the wheel in painful moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant loses her balance while spinning the wheel in painful moment
The contestant didn't lose her enthusiasm despite the fall which is admirable.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant ends up calling Steve Harvey a 'snake' in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant ends up calling Steve Harvey a 'snake' in bizarre TV moment
Steve Harvey is a patient host but some things just get on his nerves and he makes it clear.
2 days ago
Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey kept complaining about a ‘Price is Right’ game, so producers decided to teach him a lesson
The veteran host could not control his laughter after realizing the prank his colleagues had pulled.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells player ‘you just embarrassed all your kids’ on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest tells player ‘you just embarrassed all your kids’ on live TV
Few people expected those words to come from the new host of the popular game show.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant starts crying and rolling on the floor in one of the wildest TV moments
The Price is Right has always seen emotional contestants but this moment was just epic.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offered $1 million to a founder who went on to become 'No. 1 success' story of 'Shark Tank'
Mark Cuban has a good eye for potentially successful businesses but this one was just special.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey loses his balance while dancing with contestant in wild TV moment
The veteran host usually makes fans laugh with his words and not his actions but this was epic.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made an awful joke about his pregnant wife
This contestant sure had a lot of nerve to say what he did about the mother of his child on TV.
3 days ago
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
ECONOMY & WORK
Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White
The Reddit user wasn't expecting a former contestant to share insights on cracking the puzzles.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
WALMART
Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were
It didn't turn out to be something serious but it was still a traumatic experience for the customer.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
The veteran host is usually a sympathetic individual but this one was a hilariously freakish moment.
5 days ago
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
COSTCO
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
Costco might be one of the biggest supermarket chains but that's not going to save it from criticism.
5 days ago