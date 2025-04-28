'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value

The guest was a part of a band that was inducted into the Michigan Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.

'Antiques Roadshow' often hosts guests who bring valuable items left to them by their parents, grandparents, or relatives. Although there are people who've been concerned about the safety of an artifact or their own lives after learning the value of what they have, it's rare for someone to be wary of their kids. On an earlier episode of “Antiques Roadshow”, an elderly guest brought a stunning-looking guitar that he said his grandkids would fight over. He had no idea how much its value had increased over the years. When he learned the updated price from the expert, the guest decided not to pass it on to his descendants.

It was not just any guitar, it was a 1966 Fender Jaguar. The guest revealed that he had bought it when he was a part of a rock band in his younger days. The band had done fairly well for themselves as they had been inducted into the Michigan Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. The name of the band was Riot Squad.

The model was fantastic, but the expert Dave Hinson seemed to be more interested in the color. Fender guitars usually do not come in that sea green-ish shade that this guitar was of. “The color is the only one they had in stock, so I had no choice. The Jaguar was pretty much up and coming at that time, although other Fender brands made a bigger headline,” he said. The Jaguar looked incredible, but at the time, towards the end of the ‘60s, leading into the ‘70s, the Stratocaster got a lot of the attention since big-time guitar players of the time like Jimi Hendrix used it. The Jaguar was also used by popular artists such as the Beach Boys at the time. Hinson was also impressed by the fact that the guest had the owner’s manual and the color chart still with him.

Screenshot showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: Facebook | Antiques Roadshow | PBS)

“The color chart, which is really rare. That piece of paper is incredibly valuable,” the expert added. He then spoke about the color of the guitar, which made it so unique. When the guest said that his grandkids would fight over it, the expert said that they would because of the color. “Custom color, this is a custom color. It’s one of the rare ones. It’s marked on the sheet as surf green. Any of the blues and greens are really rare. Fender custom colors, they’re worth a lot more,” Hinson added. The guitar was purchased by the guest in 1967 for $383, which was a lot of money for the time. Even today, that’s a lot of money. Its value, however, increased by almost 30 times as per the expert. “At retail, this is probably a $12,000 guitar,” he said. The guest wasn’t expecting this at all. He was in disbelief and said, “That surprises me. Well, maybe my grandkids won’t get it.”