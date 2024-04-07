Here's how Much a Manuscript for the Second Sherlock Holmes Story Could Fetch at an Auction

Sherlock Holmes is perhaps one of the most memorable characters in the history of literature, and enjoys relevance to this day through a popular show as well as cinematic adaptations. Not many may know that the two English authors, Sherlock Holmes creator Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Oscar Wilde, first found visibility through Lippincott’s Monthly Magazine. It was in July of 1889 that Joseph Marshal Stoddart, general manager and editor of Lippincott's Monthly Magazine decided to cross the Atlantic Ocean to meet the two English authors in England. What followed was an eventful dinner and months of talking until the two stories, "The Picture of Dorian Gray" by Wilde and "The Sign of Four," by Conan Doyle were published in the magazine. The letters that are now up for sale, include the letter that outlines the events of the dinner as well the exchange of letters that led to the final draft.

An autographed manuscript of "The Sign of Four," Sir Arthur Conon Doyle's second Sherlock Holmes story, from 1889, along with a set of letters recounting a fateful dinner at the Langham Hotel in London is up for sale by Sotheby’s New York, alongside other literary treasures, via CNN.

"It’s hard to think of two contemporary authors who might be less similar than Conan Doyle and Oscar Wilde," Selby Kiffer, the auction house’s international senior specialist for books and manuscripts, told CNN.

The handwritten final copy draft of "The Sign of Four" is expected to fetch close to $1.2 million, given its significance and status as the most valuable manuscript by Conan Doyle.

The original manuscript is in mint condition and Stoddart’s edits to Americanize spellings and a few other crossed-out words that Conon Doyle himself had done. As per Kiffer, these edits are unique to this manuscript as all the other manuscripts by Authur Conan Doyle which are mostly displayed in museums have almost no edits.

"Whether Doyle spent a lot of time just thinking out in his mind before he put the words down… but it seems to have sprung almost fully formed, from his mind to his pen," he added.

The "Sign of Four" which was the second story by Sir Arthur Conon Doyle was commissioned by Joseph Marshall Stoddart, to capitalize on the popularity of the first adventure story "The Study in Scarlet." According to Doyle's autobiography, he called this occasion a "golden evening."

This manuscript is said to be just one part of a collection that was collected by Dr. Rodney P. Swantko, a Chicago-based collector, who died two years ago. Other fractions include four novels by F. Scott Fitzgerald, one of which is a copy of "The Great Gatsby" he signed from Scott and Zelda.

Stoddart was reportedly eager to produce the English version of Lippincott’s with a British editor and British contributors. According to the website, buyers from across borders can participate in the auction, as international shipping is available. The description section on the official website says that the manuscript is a " first-edition copy of the second Sherlock Holmes."

