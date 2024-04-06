Here's how Amazon is Empowering Startups to Adopt AI Models For Research and Safety

Startups make for inspiring success stories, but all isn't as breezy as it seems once you launch a business in a highly competitive market. Firms face the challenge of crafting strategies that allow them to carve out a niche in fiercely competitive markets.

Empowering startups with AI

Embarking on a groundbreaking collaboration, Amazon and Anthropic are poised to empower customers worldwide with state-of-the-art generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Anthropic has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider, marking a strategic alliance to boost essential services such as safety research and future model development.

Leveraging Inferentia chips and AWS Trainium, Anthropic aims to refine, train, and deploy its upcoming models. Moreover, Anthropic commits to making future iterations of its foundational models accessible to the global AWS user base through Amazon Bedrock.

AWS's fully managed service, Bedrock, offers seamless and secure access to various high-performance foundational AI models, complete with features like guardrails, AI-driven agents, superior retrieval augmented generation, and model review capabilities.

Extending support through cloud credits

To enhance support for enterprises, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is now rolling out augmented assistance through its program. On the other hand, in a move to bolster the prominence of its AI platform, Bedrock, AWS is covering the expenses associated with significant AI models. This initiative aims to enable startups to cultivate robust ecosystems.

By facilitating the use of cloud credits for models from diverse providers such as Anthropic, Meta, Mistral AI, and Cohere, Amazon seeks to attract a broader spectrum of startup clientele. This means startups can access various AI models without financial concerns, thanks to these credits. According to Wright, an Amazon spokesperson, this shift will also benefit Anthropic, which is a popular model on Bedrock.

Investing in startup success stories

Over the past decade, Amazon has extended more than $6 billion in loans to startups. In its latest initiative, which commenced in January, AWS is providing $500,000 in credits in collaboration with business incubator Y Combinator. These credits can be utilized for Amazon's chips and AI models, presenting a significant boon for startups given the financial implications of AI utilization.

Beyond Amazon, other industry players also offer complimentary credits to attract AI enterprises. Microsoft Azure extends credits for utilization with OpenAI models, while Google provides credits for over 130 Vertex AI models.

However, regulators are scrutinizing the investments of these tech behemoths in AI startups. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is probing Microsoft's backing of OpenAI, along with Google and Amazon's investment in Anthropic.

Amazon's investment in Anthropic

Howard Wright, AWS's vice president and global head of startups, views this support for startups as a reciprocal endeavor to nurture the ecosystem. By furnishing these credits, he aims to ensure AWS remains the top choice for entrepreneurs seeking cloud services. Amazon's recent move follows its $4 billion investment in Anthropic.

Thanks to this investment, Anthropic will harness Amazon's Trainium and Inferentia chips, with AWS serving as its primary cloud provider, as it develops and refines its models.

